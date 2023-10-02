חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

חקר Arp 107: התנגשות של גלקסיות

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 2, 2023
חקר Arp 107: התנגשות של גלקסיות

In the vast expanse of space, the Hubble Space Telescope continues to capture stunning images that offer valuable insights into the cosmos. Recently, NASA highlighted an image of a celestial phenomenon known as Arp 107, showcasing a pair of interacting galaxies. This particular image sheds light on the fascinating nature of Seyfert galaxies and the processes behind galactic collisions.

Arp 107, located approximately 465 million light years away from Earth, presents an intriguing sight. It consists of a Seyfert galaxy on the left and a smaller companion galaxy on the right. Seyfert galaxies are characterized by their active nuclei, which house supermassive black holes. These active nuclei emit immense amounts of energy, yet the brightness does not overshadow the intricate details in the structure of the galaxy.

The Hubble image reveals the spiraling whorls within Arp 107, where intense star formation occurs. These regions are accompanied by a “bridge” that connects the smaller companion galaxy to the larger Seyfert galaxy. This bridge is formed by the gravitational forces exerted by the larger galaxy on the surrounding dust and gas.

The significance of the Hubble Space Telescope’s observations lies in its ability to capture the entire galaxy, providing a comprehensive view of the processes taking place within Arp 107. These observations allow scientists to study the star formation, dust lanes, and overall structure of the galaxy.

As we continue to explore the wonders of space, instruments like the Hubble Space Telescope play a crucial role in expanding our knowledge and understanding of the universe. Arp 107 serves as a captivating example of the intricate interactions and dynamic processes that occur within galaxies.

מקורות:
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/arptrio/arp-107-interacting-galaxies

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

טלסקופ ג'יימס ווב של נאס"א מזהה סימני חיים פוטנציאליים על כוכב רחוק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

משימות הירח של סין מתקדמים כשבייג'ין מתכננת משלחות ירח עתידיים ותחנת מחקר

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

אתנה: מערכת דוגמנות האש המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, נלחמת בשריפות בצפון ניו יורק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

טלסקופ ג'יימס ווב של נאס"א מזהה סימני חיים פוטנציאליים על כוכב רחוק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

משימות הירח של סין מתקדמים כשבייג'ין מתכננת משלחות ירח עתידיים ותחנת מחקר

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

אתנה: מערכת דוגמנות האש המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, נלחמת בשריפות בצפון ניו יורק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

החללית OSIRIS-REx של נאס"א מחזירה דגימת אסטרואיד היסטורית לכדור הארץ

אוקטובר 4, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0