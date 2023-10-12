חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

המסע של נאס"א לאסטרואיד עשיר במתכות

Byויקי סטברופולו

אוקטובר 12, 2023
המסע של נאס"א לאסטרואיד עשיר במתכות

סיכום:

NASA is preparing to launch a probe to explore Psyche, an object located 2.2 billion miles away that may provide valuable insights into the composition and interior of planets like Earth. This metal-rich asteroid, which could be the remnants of a small planet or a previously unknown celestial body, presents a unique opportunity for scientists to examine a world with a metal surface. The probe will be launched from Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with a backup window available if weather conditions are not favorable. Upon reaching Psyche in July 2029, the probe will deploy advanced instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field, chemical composition, minerals, and topography. The mission will also showcase technological advancements, including next-generation laser-based communications and the use of a special propulsion system called “Hall-effect thrusters” that utilizes solar panel energy to create electric and magnetic fields. By avoiding the need for large amounts of chemical fuel, this system enables continuous acceleration in space. Psyche’s irregular shape and composition, estimated to be up to 60% metal and the remainder rock, make it an intriguing destination for scientific exploration.

מקורות:
– NASA set to journey to a metal-rich asteroid (2023, October 12), retrieved 12 October 2023 from Phys.org

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

נשים מעדיפות חוזק פיזי במערכות יחסים קצרות טווח, אבל הומור שותף להצלחה ארוכת טווח

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

מדריך לצפייה וצילום בטוחים של ליקוי החמה הטבעתי

אוקטובר 13, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

לוויינים בחלל: איום על אסטרונומיה רדיו והקשר שלנו ליקום

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

נשים מעדיפות חוזק פיזי במערכות יחסים קצרות טווח, אבל הומור שותף להצלחה ארוכת טווח

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

מדריך לצפייה וצילום בטוחים של ליקוי החמה הטבעתי

אוקטובר 13, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

לוויינים בחלל: איום על אסטרונומיה רדיו והקשר שלנו ליקום

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

פלואורסצנטי משמש למדידת רמות מתח בפולי סויה החשופים לאוזון

אוקטובר 13, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0