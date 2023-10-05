חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

הדגימה של נאס"א לאסטרואיד בנו אבק מבטיחה תגליות מרגשות

Byויקי סטברופולו

אוקטובר 5, 2023
הדגימה של נאס"א לאסטרואיד בנו אבק מבטיחה תגליות מרגשות

NASA’s recent mission to collect a sample of dust from asteroid Bennu has yielded an unexpected amount of material, leading to a slower-than-anticipated initial sample curation process. However, this “problem” is a testament to the abundance of material available for study. Christopher Snead, deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead, expressed excitement over the substantial amount of dust coating the sample collection head and canister, stating that it is “really spectacular” to have so much material.

The sample was obtained using OSIRIS-Rex’s robotic arm, called TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism). After a seven-year voyage, the sample canister containing the TAGSAM head was dropped off on Earth. Although most of the sample is currently sealed within the TAGSAM head, scientists observed particles of dust leaking from it before it was stowed in the canister three years ago.

The initial analysis of the sample involves scanning electron microscopy, infrared measurements, and X-ray diffraction. These techniques will provide valuable information about the composition of Bennu and its role in the formation of the Solar System. While a comprehensive scientific analysis will take more time, NASA has scheduled a press conference on October 11 to release the preliminary findings and showcase the first images of the sample.

NASA estimates that approximately 250 grams of Bennu dust are waiting to be retrieved from the TAGSAM head. However, it will take some time before the head can be safely opened. In the coming weeks, the sample container will be transferred to a specialized glove box for disassembly.

This exciting development paves the way for future research and is expected to provide valuable insights into the origins and composition of asteroids like Bennu. NASA’s ongoing study of the collected sample will contribute to our understanding of the Solar System’s history.

מקורות:
– NASA (no specific URL available)

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

הבנת קובצי Cookie: שיפור הניווט באתר והתאמה אישית

אוקטובר 6, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

מדענים חושפים דינוזאור ענק חדש של Sauropod

אוקטובר 6, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

גולגולת דינוזאור נחשפה בדרום אלברטה

אוקטובר 6, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

הבנת קובצי Cookie: שיפור הניווט באתר והתאמה אישית

אוקטובר 6, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

מדענים חושפים דינוזאור ענק חדש של Sauropod

אוקטובר 6, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

גולגולת דינוזאור נחשפה בדרום אלברטה

אוקטובר 6, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

שכבות כדור הארץ: חקר המבנה הפנימי של הפלנטה שלנו

אוקטובר 6, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0