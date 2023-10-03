חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

רובר ההתמדה של נאס"א לוכד את שטן האבק בגובה מייל במאדים

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 3, 2023
רובר ההתמדה של נאס"א לוכד את שטן האבק בגובה מייל במאדים

NASA’s Perseverance rover has recently captured an impressive sight on Mars—a dust devil towering over a mile in height. The rover, situated near Mars’ Jezero Crater, observed the dust devil about 2.5 miles away on August 30, 2023, according to a news release by NASA. The Jezero Crater is believed to have once been a lake, raising the possibility that it may have supported microbial life in the past.

Using its camera, the rover managed to document the dust devil in action. The footage consists of 21 photos taken four seconds apart, which were then compiled to create a video-like sequence. From the imagery, scientists estimated that the dust devil was about 200 feet wide. Although only the lower portion of the dust devil measuring 387 feet in height was captured, scientists believe that it stood at an impressive height of approximately 6,336 feet—a mile tall. The movement of the dust devil was clocked at approximately 12 mph.

Dust devils on Mars differ from tornadoes on Earth, being weaker and smaller in nature. They occur when warm air rises and mixes with cooler descending air, serving as a mechanism for redistributing dust on the planet’s surface. Studying these occurrences provides valuable insight into the Martian atmosphere and contributes to improving weather models.

The Perseverance rover has been exploring Mars since 2020, with a focus on understanding the planet’s geology and climate. Additionally, it aims to collect rock and regolith samples, paving the way for future missions to return these samples to Earth. The rover is also on the hunt for signs of past microbial life, particularly in locations like the Jezero Crater.

This observation of the dust devil serves as another intriguing addition to the growing body of knowledge about Mars and its unique environmental conditions.

מקורות:
– NASA. Dust Devil Whirls Above Mars’ Jezero Crater. [insert URL]
– National Geographic. Dust devils on Mars photographed by Perseverance rover. [insert URL]

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

טלסקופ ג'יימס ווב של נאס"א מזהה סימני חיים פוטנציאליים על כוכב רחוק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

משימות הירח של סין מתקדמים כשבייג'ין מתכננת משלחות ירח עתידיים ותחנת מחקר

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

אתנה: מערכת דוגמנות האש המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, נלחמת בשריפות בצפון ניו יורק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

טלסקופ ג'יימס ווב של נאס"א מזהה סימני חיים פוטנציאליים על כוכב רחוק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

משימות הירח של סין מתקדמים כשבייג'ין מתכננת משלחות ירח עתידיים ותחנת מחקר

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

אתנה: מערכת דוגמנות האש המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, נלחמת בשריפות בצפון ניו יורק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

החללית OSIRIS-REx של נאס"א מחזירה דגימת אסטרואיד היסטורית לכדור הארץ

אוקטובר 4, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0