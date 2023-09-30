חיי עיר

נאס"א משיקה חיפוש אחר הצעות לתכנון גוררת חלל בשווי מיליארד דולר

נאס"א משיקה חיפוש אחר הצעות לתכנון גוררת חלל בשווי מיליארד דולר

NASA has initiated a search for design proposals for a space-tug that will be responsible for taking the aging International Space Station (ISS) out of orbit. The spacecraft, officially known as the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle, will focus on the final deorbit activity that will safely bring the ISS out of orbit over an ocean, away from populated areas. The cost of the spacecraft is estimated to be around $1 billion.

The decision to pursue the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle came after NASA and its partners conducted reviews that indicated a new spacecraft solution would provide more robust capabilities for responsible deorbit. Russian spacecraft had also been considered for this role earlier.

Design proposals for the space-tug can be novel designs or modifications of existing spacecraft. Interested industry members have until November 17th to submit their proposals. The spacecraft will be required to function on its first flight and have redundancy and anomaly recovery capabilities to continue the deorbit burn.

However, it will be several years before the space-tug is put into action for the ISS deorbit. NASA and three other space agencies plan for approximately seven more years of ISS usage. Beyond that, NASA has ambitions of using commercial space stations for its low orbit efforts.

הגדרות:

Deorbit: The process of safely bringing a spacecraft or object out of its orbit and returning it to Earth.

Space-tug: A spacecraft designed to maneuver and transport other spacecraft or objects in space.

