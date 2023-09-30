חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

שומרי הגלקסיה כרך. 3 נמכר בחסר במדע אבל כובש לבבות

Byרוברט אנדרו

ספטמבר 30, 2023
שומרי הגלקסיה כרך. 3 נמכר בחסר במדע אבל כובש לבבות

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has captivated audiences with its intergalactic adventure, but a recent analysis by NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield reveals that the film takes some liberties with scientific accuracy. Specifically, Hadfield points out an error in the scene where Star-Lord is floating in space without a spacesuit for an extended period of time.

Hadfield explains that in reality, a human left in space without any protection would only have a short time to live. Oxygen in the bloodstream would drain within 15 seconds, causing unconsciousness, and within 90 seconds, the body would experience permanent damage leading to death. While the film depicts dramatic visual effects such as facial bloating and frost on Star-Lord’s face, Hadfield argues that these would not occur to such an extreme extent.

He also notes that the scenario would be more plausible for a character like Groot, as a sentient tree might be able to survive in space without suffering the same negative consequences as a human.

It’s worth mentioning that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not the first film in the series to depict characters in danger in space. In the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, both Gamora and Star-Lord had a dangerous incident in space where their flesh froze over. While the filmmakers incorporate certain realistic aspects like Star-Lord’s face swelling to enhance the emotional impact, Hadfield acknowledges that the film may not achieve total scientific realism.

Despite the scientific inaccuracies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains a satisfying conclusion to the Guardians trilogy, captivating audiences with its cosmic journey and emotional intensity.

מקורות:
– NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield’s analysis
– Vanity Fair interview with Chris Hadfield

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

האופקים החדשים של נאס"א להרחבת המשימה, התמקדות בנתוני הליופיזיקה

אוקטובר 2, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

ירח הקציר המלא המרהיב זורח בקטמנדו, נפאל

אוקטובר 2, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

חייו המרתקים של עגור סנדהיל

אוקטובר 2, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

האופקים החדשים של נאס"א להרחבת המשימה, התמקדות בנתוני הליופיזיקה

אוקטובר 2, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

ירח הקציר המלא המרהיב זורח בקטמנדו, נפאל

אוקטובר 2, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

חייו המרתקים של עגור סנדהיל

אוקטובר 2, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

חשיפת שינויים אפיגנטיים בהזדקנות באמצעות מתילציה של DNA

אוקטובר 2, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0