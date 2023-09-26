חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

נאס"א מחפשת הצעות ל"גרירת חלל" לתחנת החלל הבינלאומית בבטחה Deorbit

Byרוברט אנדרו

ספטמבר 26, 2023
נאס"א מחפשת הצעות ל"גרירת חלל" לתחנת החלל הבינלאומית בבטחה Deorbit

NASA has issued a request for proposals to develop a “space tug” that will be responsible for safely deorbiting the International Space Station (ISS) in the early 2030s. The agency plans to use a U.S. Deorbit Vehicle (USDV) to steer the ISS into Earth’s atmosphere, ensuring a controlled descent away from populated areas.

The USDV will be a new spacecraft design or a modification of an existing spacecraft. It needs to have sufficient redundancy and anomaly recovery capability to perform the critical deorbit burn on its first flight. The development, testing, and certification of the USDV are expected to take several years.

While NASA has outlined its plans for the U.S. segment, it has not provided specific details on how the other international partners on the ISS will remove their sections from orbit. The other main partners include Roscosmos, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. Each agency will be responsible for deorbiting their respective sections based on mass percent ownership.

After the conclusion of the ISS program, NASA envisions flights and commercial research proceeding on industry-led space stations that are currently in their early stages of development. These space stations will provide opportunities for collaboration and advancements in space exploration.

NASA is inviting U.S. industry vendors to propose various aspects of the USDV’s design, including payment type. Proposals are due on November 17, and more details can be found on the U.S. government website.

Overall, this initiative demonstrates NASA’s commitment to responsible space exploration and ensuring the safe removal of the ISS from orbit, paving the way for future advancements in space technology and research.

מקורות:
– [NASA Wants New ‘Deorbit Tug’ to Bring Space Station Down in 2030](source)
– [NASA’s Request for Proposal for U.S. Deorbit Vehicle](source)

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

מבט ראשון על דגימות אבק אסטרואיד מ-OSIRIS-REx Mission

ספטמבר 27, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

בריאן מיי עוזרת לנאס"א להחזיר את דגימת האסטרואיד הראשונה

ספטמבר 27, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

התצפית הישירה הראשונה בניטרינו המאיץ: הרחבת הבנתנו את היקום

ספטמבר 27, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

מבט ראשון על דגימות אבק אסטרואיד מ-OSIRIS-REx Mission

ספטמבר 27, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

בריאן מיי עוזרת לנאס"א להחזיר את דגימת האסטרואיד הראשונה

ספטמבר 27, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

התצפית הישירה הראשונה בניטרינו המאיץ: הרחבת הבנתנו את היקום

ספטמבר 27, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

סקרים אוויריים מראים ירידה ארוכת טווח של דוגונג בחצי משונית המחסום הגדולה

ספטמבר 27, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0