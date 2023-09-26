חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

קשת מסתורית מופיעה בפיורד גרינלנד

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 26, 2023
קשת מסתורית מופיעה בפיורד גרינלנד

NASA’s Earth Observatory has released an image showing a mysterious arc in a fjord in western Greenland. The thin, white feature stretches approximately 2.6 kilometers and spans the Itilliarsuup Kangerlua fjord, a tributary fjord of the Uummannaq Fjord system.

The origin of the arc is unclear, but experts have put forward possible explanations for its formation. One theory is that it could be the result of a large iceberg breaking off from the front of the glacier. When an iceberg breaks off, it displaces water and creates a wave. Geomorphologist Dan Shugar suggests that this iceberg-induced wave could have formed the arc.

Oceanographer Josh Willis and glaciologist Mike Wood suggest another possibility. They propose that an underwater plume could be pushing water and ice away from the glacier face, causing the arc to form.

The image of the arc was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, a satellite used for observing Earth’s surface. NASA continues to study the phenomenon and gather more information to better understand its origin and implications.

This intriguing image serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of Earth’s landscapes and the mysteries that still exist within our planet’s most remote regions.

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

נאס"א משלימה בדיקות סביבת חלל חיוניות עבור פרויקט AWE

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

תפקידם של חלבונים חיידקיים בייצוב קלתרטים מתאן

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

ההכחדה ההמונית הממשמשת ובאה: Pangea Ultima ועתיד החיים על פני כדור הארץ

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

נאס"א משלימה בדיקות סביבת חלל חיוניות עבור פרויקט AWE

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

תפקידם של חלבונים חיידקיים בייצוב קלתרטים מתאן

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

ההכחדה ההמונית הממשמשת ובאה: Pangea Ultima ועתיד החיים על פני כדור הארץ

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

זני פנגולין שהתגלו לאחרונה מדגישים צורך דחוף במחקר

ספטמבר 26, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0