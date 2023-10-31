פלאי החלל החיצון המתעתעים

Outer space never fails to surprise us with its captivating and enigmatic phenomena. Halloween, in particular, seems to bring out the most intriguing treats. Just recently, NASA unveiled a breathtaking image that showcased a striking similarity to a Picasso-esque face on Jupiter. However, this is merely the tip of the celestial iceberg.

Today, we were granted a glimpse of the remarkable “Hand of God.” This awe-inspiring nebula, known as PSR B1509-58, is the remnants of a pulsar star that exploded nearly 1,600 years ago. The remnants gave birth to a mesmerizing pattern resembling a cosmic palm, complete with fingers. The central star within the palm appears almost divine, while its name fails to do justice to its captivating presence.

NASA’s X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer telescope managed to capture not only the vibrant colors but also the levels of polarization within the nebula. It is the combination of low polarization and high turbulence that resulted in its elaborate shape, evoking feelings of both insignificance and wonder.

In a different corner of the universe, NASA stumbled upon an intriguing sight resembling a skull in the Sahara desert. Nestled within the Tibesti Massif, the eerie formation emerges from the Trou au Natron caldera. This haunting spectacle comprised separate cone-shaped eyes and nose, while the white crust consisted of carbonate salts formed by the evaporation of mineral-rich volcanic steam under the scorching desert sun.

Nor did the wonders cease there. The NASA All-Sky Fireball Network, an extensive network of cameras across the United States, captured an astonishing image of a meteor. This particular meteor, resembling a hooded figure reminiscent of a ghost or a menacing Nazgul from the realms of “Lord of the Rings,” added an air of otherworldly mystery to the night sky. And if that wasn’t unsettling enough, a curious astronaut embarked on an eerie spacewalk in the lower right-hand corner of the image.

Over the years, NASA has gifted us with unforgettable Halloween treats. In 2019, they unveiled an image of the sun’s surface, which strikingly resembled a diabolical Jack o’ Lantern, reminding us that even the blazing star at the center of our solar system can embrace the spirit of Halloween. Additionally, earlier this year, NASA delighted us with an image of the Vela pulsar nebula situated 1,000 light-years away. Sporting a traditional circular shape, this nebula bore a striking resemblance to a cheerful smile.

These fascinating examples, no doubt, fall under the phenomenon known as pareidolia, where our brains create meaning and perception from seemingly random patterns. Faces and shapes emerge from the most unexpected places, urging us to look beyond the ordinary and explore the boundless wonders of the cosmos. While these displays of pareidolia may deceive our senses, they undeniably offer us a captivating journey beyond our imagination.

שאלות נפוצות

מהי פארידוליה?

Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon where our brain perceives familiar patterns, such as faces or shapes, in random or ambiguous stimuli.

מהי ערפילית?

A nebula is a vast cloud of gas and dust in space. It is often the remnants of an exploded star or a region where new stars are formed.

מה זה פולסר?

A pulsar is a highly magnetized, rotating neutron star that emits beams of electromagnetic radiation. These beams appear to “pulse” as the star rotates.

What is the Sahara’s Trou au Natron caldera?

The Trou au Natron caldera is a volcanic crater located within the Tibesti Massif, a mountain range in the Sahara desert. It is known for its unique geological features and mineral-rich volcanic steam.