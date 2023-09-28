Brother Robert Macke, a renowned Jesuit astronomer at the Vatican Observatory, has played a crucial role in NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission by constructing a custom-built device to study some of the oldest asteroid material in the solar system. Dr. Andy Ryan, one of the mission leads, sought Brother Macke’s expertise due to his extensive knowledge in the study of meteorites.

The NASA mission required a specialized “pycnometer” that could accurately measure the density and porosity of asteroid material captured from deep space. Existing off-the-shelf pycnometers did not meet NASA’s specific requirements, making Brother Macke the only person capable of building the exact device needed for the OSIRIS-REx mission.

Brother Macke’s custom-built pycnometer will now be utilized to closely analyze the asteroid material, aiming to provide answers to some of NASA’s significant inquiries regarding the origins of the solar system. The device’s precision and capabilities make it an invaluable tool in unraveling the mysteries of these ancient materials.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which stands for “Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer,” marks a momentous milestone for the United States as the first mission to successfully return asteroid samples to Earth. After seven years in space and collecting 8.8 ounces of surface material from the asteroid Bennu, located 200 million miles away, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft safely landed back on Earth on September 24th.

The collected samples, believed to date back to the earliest days of the solar system, have been transferred to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for permanent housing and further study. This provides an incredible opportunity for scientists to delve into the secrets of the universe and gain a deeper understanding of our cosmic origins.

Overall, Brother Robert Macke’s contribution to the OSIRIS-REx mission highlights the importance of collaboration between experts in different fields. His custom-built device ensures that NASA can accurately analyze the ancient asteroid material, bringing us closer to unlocking the mysteries of our solar system’s origins.

מקורות:

– Vatican Observatory

- נאס"א