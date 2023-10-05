חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

ISRO מתכנן משימת מאדים שנייה: Mangalyaan-2

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 5, 2023
ISRO מתכנן משימת מאדים שנייה: Mangalyaan-2

ISRO is secretly planning its second mission to Mars, informally known as Mangalyaan-2, following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission and the Aditya-L1 mission to the Sun’s orbit. This comes nearly ten years after the Indian space agency’s first Mars orbiter mission in 2014, which was a significant achievement.

The new Mars orbiter mission aims to uncover more mysteries about the red planet. It will be equipped with four payloads, including the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), which will study the characteristics of dust in Mars’ orbit. Another payload is the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, which will observe changes in the radio signals passing through Mars’ atmosphere, providing valuable data about its composition.

Additionally, the mission will carry an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) to measure the energy and distribution of charged particles around Mars. This will help scientists understand the planet’s magnetic field and its interaction with solar winds. Lastly, there will be a Langmuir Probe and an Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) to study the electric field and plasma waves in Mars’ ionosphere.

By launching Mangalyaan-2, ISRO aims to continue its exploration of Mars and deepen our understanding of the planet. This mission represents another milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors and highlights the nation’s commitment to scientific progress and innovation.

מקורות:
– Pixabay (image source)
– NASA (information about Mangalyaan-2’s objectives and payloads)

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

אוקטובר 2023: חודש של פלאים שמימיים

אוקטובר 6, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

נחתת הירח Chandrayaan-3 של הודו מכווננת את זמן ההרמה למניעת התנגשות

אוקטובר 6, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

משלחת 70 אסטרונאוטים מתמקדים במחקר אנושי ובהכנה להליכת חלל

אוקטובר 6, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

אוקטובר 2023: חודש של פלאים שמימיים

אוקטובר 6, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

נחתת הירח Chandrayaan-3 של הודו מכווננת את זמן ההרמה למניעת התנגשות

אוקטובר 6, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

משלחת 70 אסטרונאוטים מתמקדים במחקר אנושי ובהכנה להליכת חלל

אוקטובר 6, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

העימות השמימי: ליקוי חמה וירח יעידו את השמיים באוקטובר 2023

אוקטובר 6, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0