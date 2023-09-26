חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

ירח הקציר: פינוק שמימי מרהיב

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 26, 2023
ירח הקציר: פינוק שמימי מרהיב

For many people, the arrival of autumn is marked by the changing colors of leaves, pumpkin spice cravings, and cozy sweater weather. However, skywatchers have an extra treat in store. The harvest moon, the conclusion of this year’s four-part supermoon series, will grace the night sky on Thursday night.

The harvest moon is known for its pumpkin-like orange and red hue, although this is not a unique trait of this particular month. In fact, all full moons appear orange, and we experience a total of 13 full moons each year.

This year’s harvest moon will occur two days after the moon reaches perigee, which is the point in its orbit where it is closest to Earth. According to NASA, the moon will be about 224,657 miles away from us during the harvest moon, compared to its average distance of 238,000 miles.

The term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that falls closest to the autumnal equinox, which is the official start of the fall season. Traditionally, this moonrise provided extra light for farmers working late in the fields to harvest their crops, hence the name “harvest moon.”

In addition to its significance for farmers, the harvest moon has long been a source of fascination for skywatchers. Its stunning appearance and closeness to Earth make it a memorable celestial event.

So, don’t forget to look up at the night sky on Thursday night and witness the beauty of the harvest moon. It’s a perfect opportunity to appreciate the wonders of the universe and embrace the magical autumn season.

הגדרות:
– Harvest moon: the full moon that falls closest to the autumnal equinox, providing extra light for farmers working late in the fields.
– Perigee: the point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth.

מקורות:
- נאס"א

קרדיטי תמונה:
– Reuters (file)
- חלבון עוברי

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

מדענים מגלים את העכביש המאובן המאובן הגדול ביותר באוסטרליה

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

גלקסיות ביקום המוקדם דומות לשביל החלב שלנו, מחקר חדש מציג

ספטמבר 26, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

אפקט מגנוס המושרה על ידי זיכרון: חקירת כדור העקום הבלתי צפוי בקנה מידה מיקרו

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה

פספסת

מדע

מדענים מגלים את העכביש המאובן המאובן הגדול ביותר באוסטרליה

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

גלקסיות ביקום המוקדם דומות לשביל החלב שלנו, מחקר חדש מציג

ספטמבר 26, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

אפקט מגנוס המושרה על ידי זיכרון: חקירת כדור העקום הבלתי צפוי בקנה מידה מיקרו

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

האזנה לאותות העידנים האפלים של היקום מהצד הרחוק של הירח

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0