מדע

דו"ח חדש של נאס"א חושף נקודות חמות שוקעות מהר יותר בעיר ניו יורק

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 28, 2023
A recent report from NASA has highlighted several locations in New York City that are sinking at a faster rate than the rest of the city. The study, conducted by researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University, found that LaGuardia Airport, Arthur Ashe Stadium, and certain areas of Coney Island are experiencing the most rapid sinking.

According to the report, LaGuardia’s runways and Arthur Ashe Stadium have been sinking at rates of 3.7 and 4.6 millimeters per year, respectively, from 2016 to 2023. This is double the average sinking rate of 1.6 millimeters per year experienced by the rest of the city.

Scientists have raised concerns about the potential dangers posed by this sinking, especially in conjunction with rising sea levels. The combination of sinking land and higher sea levels could lead to disastrous outcomes during powerful storms like Hurricane Sandy.

Aside from LaGuardia and Arthur Ashe, the study also identified Interstate 78 and Highway 440 as areas sinking at higher rates compared to the rest of the city. Other locations experiencing faster sinking include Coney Island, Governors Island, Staten Island neighborhoods such as Midland and South Beach, and the coastal neighborhood of Arverne by the Sea in southern Queens.

The researchers noted that LaGuardia and Arthur Ashe Stadium were both built on former landfill areas, which may explain their accelerated sinking. The study’s lead author, Brett Buzzang, emphasized the importance of using this data to develop effective strategies for future flood prevention.

The report builds upon previous findings by the United States Geological Survey, which suggested that New York City was slowly sinking under the weight of its buildings. The combined impact of sinking land and rising sea levels poses an ongoing challenge for the city in protecting its coastal populations and infrastructure.

Sources: Science.org, Washington Post

