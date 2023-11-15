A recent research study conducted by Roberto Lei from the Università degli Studi di Modena e Reggio Emilia has provided intriguing new insights into the feeding habits of carnivorous dinosaurs in North America. The study, which focused on bite marks found on the bones of giant sauropods, challenges the commonly held belief that tyrannosaurs were the main predators leaving these marks.

Instead, the study highlights the role of other large carnivores in the Morrison Formation, a geological formation from the Upper Jurassic period. Researchers discovered 68 sauropod bones bearing distinct bite traces from theropod dinosaurs. These bite marks showed no signs of healing, suggesting that they were either a result of a lethal attack or post-mortem scavenging.

Furthermore, the study found similar wear patterns on the teeth of Morrison Formation theropods to those observed in tyrannosaurs, indicating a more frequent involvement in bone-biting than previously thought. However, identifying the specific theropod species responsible for these bite marks remains challenging due to the presence of multiple potential predators.

Dr. David Hone from Queen Mary University of London, the study’s corresponding author, emphasized the significance of these findings. He stated that this new research helps us better understand the ecological relationships between dinosaurs during the Jurassic period and reveals that the feeding habits of the larger carnivores were closer to that of the tyrannosaurs than previously believed. The study contributes to the ongoing reconstruction of the behavior of these ancient animals.

By focusing on bite and tooth marks, scientists have uncovered intriguing aspects of the lives of dinosaurs, shedding light on the interactions among some of the Earth’s largest creatures.

שאלות נפוצות

ש: מה הממצא העיקרי של המחקר?

A: The main finding of the study is that other large carnivores, besides tyrannosaurs, were responsible for leaving bite marks on the bones of giant sauropod dinosaurs in the Morrison Formation.

Q: How did the researchers determine the origin of the bite marks?

A: The researchers examined 68 sauropod bones from the Morrison Formation and identified distinct bite traces from theropod dinosaurs. They also observed similar wear patterns on the teeth of Morrison Formation theropods, suggesting their involvement in bone-biting.

Q: What does the absence of healing in the bite marks suggest?

A: The absence of healing in the bite marks suggests that they were either inflicted in a lethal attack or were a result of post-mortem scavenging.

Q: Which theropod species left the bite marks?

A: Identifying the specific theropod species responsible for the bite marks remains challenging due to the presence of multiple potential predators in the Morrison Formation.

ש: מהי המשמעות של ממצאים אלו?

A: These findings contribute to our understanding of the ecological relationships between dinosaurs in the Jurassic period and reveal that the feeding habits of the larger carnivores were closer to that of the tyrannosaurs than previously believed. They help us reconstruct the behavior of these ancient animals.

(Source: PeerJ Life & Environment)