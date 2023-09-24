צלם השנה לאסטרונומיה מציג תמונות מדהימות של היקום

The Royal Observatory Greenwich recently announced the winners of its annual Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition, and the photographs are nothing short of breathtaking. The competition received an incredible range of high-quality images, making it a tough task for judges to select the best of the best. From captivating shots of nebulas and galaxies to stunning views of the Moon and other celestial bodies, these images offer a glimpse into the wonders of our universe.

One of the winning images is the Running Chicken Nebula, also known as IC2944, which features vibrant colors and stars scattered throughout. The Rosette Nebula, captured through a telescope in China, is another standout image. Located about 5,000 light-years away, this nebula spans an impressive 130 light-years in diameter.

The competition also featured stunning images of the Moon, including one showing its transit in the night sky. This image, taken in Dalian, China, captures the Moon changing color as it rises, from a deep rusty red to a luminous whitish-yellow. Another captivating shot captures Mars just before it passes behind the Moon, creating a striking contrast of colors.

Other images in the competition showcase various celestial phenomena, such as the Pleiades, a cluster of bright blue stars, and the Wolf Nebula, a molecular cloud that resembles a wolf. There are also images of galactic nebulae and the intriguing phenomenon of sprites, which are electrical discharges that occur above thunderstorm clouds.

The competition included categories like Skyscapes and People & Space, showcasing images of stars streaking across the sky and war memorials against vivid starry backgrounds. There were also images of planets like Uranus, Venus, and Jupiter, each showcasing their unique beauty.

All the winning images in the competition capture the awe-inspiring nature of our universe, providing us with a glimpse of the beauty and vastness that lies beyond our Earth. They inspire us to continue exploring and studying the mysteries of the cosmos.

