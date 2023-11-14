הפוטנציאל של מכונות בנייה אוטומטיות בפיתוח תשתיות ירח

Japan has initiated a groundbreaking lunar program aimed at testing automated remote construction machinery for the Moon. The collaborative venture, known as the Space Unmanned Construction Innovative Technology Development Promotion Project, involves the Kajima Corporation, the National Research and Development Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Shibaura Institute of Technology, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT).

The primary objective of this project is to develop a next-generation construction system, called A4CSEL®, that will enable the creation of lunar infrastructure. To achieve this, the project will focus on creating an A4CSEL system capable of operating in the challenging lunar environment. As part of the project, Kajima has announced that it will connect the Kashima Seisho Experimental Field with JAXA’s Sagamihara Campus, where experiments are being conducted to validate automated remote construction machinery in a simulated lunar environment.

The A4CSEL technology is a next-generation construction production system developed by Kajima since 2009. It aims to transform construction sites into efficient factories by utilizing multiple automated construction machines with minimal human intervention. The technology has already been successfully applied to various construction projects, particularly in dam and tunnel construction.

In collaboration with JAXA and multiple universities, Kajima has been developing the A4CSEL technology specifically for lunar applications since 2016. The focus is on autonomous driving and remote control capabilities that can handle the unique lunar conditions, including extreme temperature variations, lunar regolith, and lower gravity compared to Earth.

One of the key aspects of their work is in-situ resource utilization (ISRU). The project aims to utilize A4CSEL technology to harvest lunar water ice deposits, enabling the generation of hydrogen and oxygen propellants. JAXA’s “International Space Exploration Scenario” emphasizes the importance of ISRU and the construction of lunar bases in permanently shadowed regions (PSRs), such as lunar craters.

To demonstrate the capabilities of their technology, Kajima and JAXA simulated the excavation of water-bearing lunar regolith using modified construction machines controlled remotely. The team successfully showed the effectiveness of their automatic operation and remote control system using multiple vehicles. They also utilized laser range finder (LIDAR) data and a simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) algorithm to create a map of the surroundings, enabling accurate positioning without relying on the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

Moving forward, the project participants will continue to develop a simulator that incorporates experimental results with lunar surface data. This will enable them to gradually test the technology in environments more closely resembling the lunar surface. Additionally, the project anticipates that their SLAM algorithm and its applications will have spinoff benefits for terrestrial construction projects, particularly in tunnels and underground construction where GNSS may not be available.

Overall, this collaborative venture holds immense potential for advancing lunar infrastructure development through the use of automated remote construction machinery. By leveraging technological innovation, the project aims to enable the establishment of a sustainable lunar presence in the future.

