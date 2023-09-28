חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

טלסקופ החלל ג'יימס ווב לוכד את העונות המשתנות של שבתאי

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 28, 2023
טלסקופ החלל ג'יימס ווב לוכד את העונות המשתנות של שבתאי

A new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets reveals how the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured unprecedented images of Saturn’s changing seasons. Since the conclusion of NASA’s Cassini-Huygens mission in 2017, JWST has been providing valuable insights into Saturn’s atmospheric dynamics.

Using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), researchers were able to capture infrared images of Saturn’s northern hemisphere during summertime. These images allowed them to analyze the structure of Saturn’s clouds and measure the distribution of temperatures and chemicals in the atmosphere.

One of the notable findings from the images is the warming of Saturn’s north polar stratospheric vortex, a circulation pattern of gases. Previously observed during Saturn’s spring, this vortex was expected to cool and dissipate as winter approaches. The images also revealed a reversal of the airflow pattern in Saturn’s stratosphere, indicating a scarcity of hydrocarbons at northern latitudes.

The MIRI data also allowed researchers to map the distribution of several gases for the first time. Water in the troposphere and ethylene, benzene, methyl, and carbon dioxide in the stratosphere were among the gases detected. Additionally, high levels of ammonia were observed at Saturn’s equator, suggesting similarities to Jupiter’s atmospheric processes.

These findings provide valuable insights into Saturn’s late summertime in its northern hemisphere. The success of MIRI demonstrates the advanced capabilities of JWST in studying planetary dynamics. The research contributes to our understanding of planetary weather patterns and the impact of changing seasons on atmospheric conditions.

Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets

מקורות:
– Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023JE007924
– Stanley, S. (2023), James Webb Space Telescope captures Saturn’s changing seasons, Eos, 104, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023EO230371

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

נאס"א ו-SpaceX קבעו את תאריך ההשקה באוקטובר למשימת Psyche

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות עוגיות עבור חוויה מקוונת מותאמת אישית

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה

פספסת

מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א ו-SpaceX קבעו את תאריך ההשקה באוקטובר למשימת Psyche

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות עוגיות עבור חוויה מקוונת מותאמת אישית

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מרחיבה את הפעילות של חלליות New Horizons למדע רב-תחומי

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0