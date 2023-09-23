חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

ISRO פועל ליצירת קשר עם Vikram Lander ו- Pragyan Rover של Chandrayaan-3

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 23, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently making efforts to re-establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3. According to ISRO, both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are in a safe state and have been put into sleep mode for nearly a month. The organization remains hopeful in making contact with these lunar vehicles.

Chandrayaan-3 is an ambitious mission undertaken by ISRO to explore the lunar surface, specifically the South Pole of the moon. The Vikram lander was designed to touch down gently on the lunar surface, while the Pragyan rover was meant to carry out scientific experiments and analyze the lunar soil.

ISRO’s current efforts aim to awaken the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover from their sleep mode. Establishing communication with these vehicles would be a significant achievement, as it would enable ISRO to continue their mission and gather valuable scientific data from the moon.

The organization has not disclosed the reason behind the interruption in communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. However, they are actively working to rectify the situation and restore contact.

As ISRO continues its endeavors to establish contact with the lunar vehicles, the scientific community and space enthusiasts eagerly await further updates. The successful re-establishment of communication would mark a significant milestone in India’s space exploration efforts and pave the way for further advancements in lunar research.

מקורות:
– Hindustan Times Videos

