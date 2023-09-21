עיצוב לעתיד בחלל: יצירת סביבות ראויות למגורים מעבר לכדור הארץ

In the quest to establish colonies on the moon and eventually Mars, architects and designers are working to create habitable environments that provide comfort and alleviate homesickness for astronauts undertaking prolonged space travel. Valentina Sumini, an architect and engineer, has been at the forefront of this emerging field known as space architecture.

Sumini’s research, in collaboration with the European Space Agency and NASA, involves interviewing astronauts to understand their experiences and designing space habitats that address their needs. Astronauts often feel homesick and disconnected from Earth, so Sumini aims to create interiors that are conducive to human habitation. This involves incorporating elements of nature and creating immersive environments that simulate the sights and sounds of Earth.

To combat stress and homesickness, Sumini’s teams have designed a pod that pipes in real-time data from a wildlife sanctuary, providing astronauts with a virtual experience of being surrounded by nature. She draws inspiration from life on Earth in her designs for life off Earth, using algorithms based on root growth and replicating the swarming behavior of bees. Sumini has also developed a hands-free exoskeleton, inspired by a seahorse tail, which enhances mobility and dexterity for astronauts working in microgravity.

Sumini’s research teams test their designs in extreme environments that resemble conditions on the moon and Mars, such as the slopes of a Hawaiian volcano and the polar ice of Svalbard. AI, robots, and 3D printers will play a crucial role in the construction of buildings and greenhouses on these extraterrestrial surfaces, ensuring the survival of future inhabitants.

While there is no “Planet B,” Sumini believes that exploring space can provide valuable insights and technological advancements that can be applied to life on Earth. The journey towards establishing communities on other planets is a research endeavor that pushes the boundaries of human capability and may one day lead to living communities on Mars.

