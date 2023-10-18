חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

האם התודעה היא תוצאה של אנטרופיה במוח?

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 18, 2023
האם התודעה היא תוצאה של אנטרופיה במוח?

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

יריעת הקרח של גרינלנד עשויה להיות עמידה יותר להתחממות כדור הארץ ממה שחשבו בעבר

אוקטובר 20, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

חורים שחורים יכולים להתקיים בזוגות מאוזנים לחלוטין, תוכניות מחקר

אוקטובר 20, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

מסע לאסטרואיד 16 Psyche: חקר לידתה של מערכת השמש

אוקטובר 20, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

יריעת הקרח של גרינלנד עשויה להיות עמידה יותר להתחממות כדור הארץ ממה שחשבו בעבר

אוקטובר 20, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

חורים שחורים יכולים להתקיים בזוגות מאוזנים לחלוטין, תוכניות מחקר

אוקטובר 20, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

מסע לאסטרואיד 16 Psyche: חקר לידתה של מערכת השמש

אוקטובר 20, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

גולגולת עטלפים מלפני 50 מיליון שנה מספקת תובנה חדשה לאבולוציה המוקדמת של העטלף

אוקטובר 20, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0