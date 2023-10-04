האבל מצלם תמונה מדהימה של NGC 612: גלקסיית רדיו נדירה

Summary: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of lenticular galaxy NGC 612. Unlike spiral galaxies, lenticular galaxies lack characteristic arms but have a central bulge and disk. NGC 612, located in the Sculptor constellation, is an active Seyfert galaxy with a center that appears over 100 times brighter than its stars. This galaxy emits significant amounts of infrared radiation despite appearing normal in visible light. It is also an extremely rare non-elliptical radio galaxy associated with the radio source PKS 0131-36. Astronomers hope that by studying NGC 612, they can learn more about the causes of radio wave emissions in galaxies.

The stunning image captured by Hubble showcases the unique features of NGC 612. The galactic disk, visible in orange and dark red, is composed of dust and cool hydrogen gas. This disk contains the bulk of the galaxy’s matter. NGC 612 is known for its young star population, with ages ranging from 40 to 100 million years. The galaxy is approximately 400 million light-years away from Earth, residing in our southern hemisphere.

NGC 612’s classification as a Seyfert galaxy makes it an object of interest for astronomers. Despite its seemingly calm movement near the center, a Seyfert Type II galaxy like NGC 612 emits large amounts of infrared radiation. The exact cause of this phenomenon is still a topic of study. However, NGC 612’s bright and dominant bulge, similar to those found in elliptical radio galaxies, raises questions about its association with radio emissions.

This particular lenticular galaxy also stands out due to its connection with a non-elliptical radio source, PKS 0131-36. Only five radio-emitting lenticular galaxies have been discovered, making this association rare. Scientists have proposed theories suggesting that an interaction with a companion spiral galaxy or the galaxy’s dominant bulge may be responsible for the unusual radio emissions.

Astronomer John Herschel first discovered NGC 612 in 1837. With a mass of about 1.1 trillion times that of our sun, this remarkable galaxy continues to intrigue scientists as they strive to unravel the mysteries of radio wave emissions in cosmic objects.

