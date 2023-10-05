חיי עיר

מדע

מדעני סטנפורד מסנתזים צורה נדירה של זהב עם יישומים פוטנציאליים בתחום האלקטרוניקה והאנרגיה

Byמאמפו ברשיה

אוקטובר 5, 2023
Scientists at Stanford University have successfully synthesized a rare form of gold, known as Au2+, stabilized by halide perovskite. This unique material has potential applications in the electronics and energy sectors, and it is linked to Nobel laureate Linus Pauling’s earlier research.

Gold is an element that does not naturally occur in its stable Au2+ form. However, using a halide perovskite, the Stanford researchers were able to create and stabilize this elusive form of gold. The Au2+ perovskite can be synthesized using simple ingredients and at room temperature, making its production quick and easy.

This discovery is significant because the gold atoms in the perovskite exhibit similar properties to the copper atoms in high-temperature superconductors. Additionally, heavy atoms with unpaired electrons, like Au2+, have unique magnetic effects that lighter atoms do not possess.

The rarity of Au2+ is due to relativistic effects, which occur when particles approach the speed of light. These effects cause the electrons surrounding gold atoms to become heavy and tightly bound to the nucleus. As a result, gold naturally loses either one or three electrons, forming Au1+ or Au3+, respectively, and excluding the formation of Au2+.

To create the Au2+-harboring perovskite, the researchers mixed cesium chloride and Au3+-chloride in water, along with hydrochloric acid and vitamin C. The vitamin C donates an electron, transforming Au3+ into Au2+. This material is stable in solid form but not in solution.

Further tests and analyses, including spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction, were conducted to study the absorption of light and the crystal structure of the perovskite. The researchers believe that this discovery opens up new avenues for the development of materials with exciting properties.

This study was published in Nature Chemistry, and the research was led by Hemamala Karunadasa, associate professor of chemistry at Stanford University, and Kurt Lindquist, a postdoctoral scholar in inorganic chemistry at Princeton University.

מקורות:
– Nature Chemistry: [link]
– Stanford University: [link]
– Princeton University: [link]

