חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

עדויות עתיקות מצביעות על סופת שמש חזקה פי 10 מאירוע קרינגטון

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 9, 2023
עדויות עתיקות מצביעות על סופת שמש חזקה פי 10 מאירוע קרינגטון

Ancient evidence found in the rings of partially fossilized trees indicates that 14,300 years ago, Earth experienced a solar storm that was at least 10 times more powerful than the famous Carrington Event of 1859. The Carrington Event caused widespread disruption to telegraph systems, with electrical currents sweeping across Earth’s surface and resulting in fires and other chaos.

Geomagnetic storms, also known as solar storms, occur when the Sun releases massive flares or coronal mass ejections. If these eruptions are directed toward Earth, a surge of charged particles can hit our magnetosphere, resulting in the disruption of communication systems, including satellites and radio communications. In rare instances, the electromagnetic field disruption caused by severe solar storms can impact power grids.

Radiocarbon, produced by cosmic particles interacting with atmospheric particles in the upper atmosphere, can reveal historical solar eruptions hidden in the annual rings of old trees. Scientists studying subfossilized trees in the Southern French Alps discovered a ring with an enormous spike in radiocarbon dating back 14,300 years. This finding, coupled with evidence from ice cores extracted from Greenland, suggests a Miyake event, a powerful geomagnetic storm, occurred during this time period.

Miyake events are highly intense and potentially devastating events that could cause significant damage to Earth’s infrastructure. The effects may include permanent damage to power grids and widespread blackouts lasting months. Understanding our past is crucial in accurately predicting future solar storm events and mitigating potential risks.

מקורות:
– Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

הבנת החשיבות של קובצי Cookie בפרטיות מקוונת

אוקטובר 11, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

השבריריות של חיישני סביבה באזורי סיכון גבוהים

אוקטובר 11, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

שיגור החללית Psyche של נאס"א עשוי להתעכב עקב מזג אוויר גרוע

אוקטובר 11, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

הבנת החשיבות של קובצי Cookie בפרטיות מקוונת

אוקטובר 11, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

השבריריות של חיישני סביבה באזורי סיכון גבוהים

אוקטובר 11, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

שיגור החללית Psyche של נאס"א עשוי להתעכב עקב מזג אוויר גרוע

אוקטובר 11, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מגלה אסטרואיד קרוב לכדור הארץ 2023 TF4

אוקטובר 11, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0