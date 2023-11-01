מחקר חדש מצביע על כך שפגרי דינוזאורים ענקיים היו מקורות מזון חיוניים לטורפים טורפים

Recent research conducted by scientists from Portland State University in the USA suggests that giant dinosaur carcasses, particularly those of sauropods like Diplodocus, played a crucial role as a food source for large carnivorous predators. Meat-eating dinosaurs inhabited ecosystems that teemed with both living and deceased prey.

The researchers propose that these predators waited until the dry season when animals were more likely to die. They then feasted on the carcasses and stored the fat in their tails to sustain themselves until the next dry season. This strategy allowed them to survive and thrive in their environment.

To test this theory, the researchers created a virtual simulation based on the ancient fauna of the Jurassic-aged Morrison Formation, a geological formation found in western North America. This simulated ecosystem included large predators like Allosaurus, large sauropods, their carcasses, and an endless supply of huntable stegosaurs.

Using an evolutionary model, the researchers discovered that large theropods like Allosaurus could have adapted to survive primarily on sauropod carrion. Even when huntable prey was available, scavenging carrion provided greater benefits, leading to improved fitness for these predators. The researchers believe that selection pressure favored the scavengers, while the predators suffered from lower fitness.

The model also showed that a single sauropod carcass could provide enough calories to sustain around 25 allosaurs for weeks or even months. Considering that sauropods were often the most abundant dinosaurs in their environment, it logically makes sense that these predators would wait for a mass die-off during the dry season to feast on sauropod carcasses and store fat for future survival.

It’s important to note that the model used in this study represents a simplified abstraction of a complex system. The inclusion of additional variables, such as other dinosaur species or different aspects of the simulated dinosaurs’ life history, could potentially alter the results.

This research, shedding light on the ecological dynamics of ancient ecosystems, was published in the journal PLoS One.

שאלות נפוצות

