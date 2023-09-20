שיטה חדשה מאפשרת שינוי גנים בו-זמני בבעלי חיים

Researchers from ETH Zurich have developed a method that allows for multiple gene modifications in the cells of a single animal using the CRISPR-Cas gene scissors. The cells in individual organs are genetically modified in a mosaic-like manner, with each cell having only one gene altered. This method enables scientists to study the effects of various gene changes in a single experiment.

The researchers successfully applied this approach in adult mice, marking the first time it has been done in living animals. They used the adeno-associated virus (AAV) to deliver instructions to the mice’s cells for gene destruction. By infecting the mice with a mixture of viruses carrying different instructions, they were able to switch off different genes in the cells of the brain.

Using this method, the researchers gained new insights into a rare genetic disorder in humans known as 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. They focused on 29 genes in the chromosomal region associated with the disease and discovered that three of these genes play a significant role in brain cell dysfunction. The study also revealed patterns in the mouse cells that are reminiscent of schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorders. This new information can potentially lead to the development of drugs that compensate for the abnormal gene activity.

The method has applications beyond studying this particular genetic disorder. It can be used to study other genetic disorders and diseases with multiple genes involved. The researchers plan to increase the number of modified genes from the current 29 to several hundred per experiment. They have applied for a patent on the technology and are establishing a spin-off to further develop and utilize this method.

