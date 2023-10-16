חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

מדענים מציעים ראיות לכוכב הלכת התשיעי עשויות להצביע על פגמים בהבנתנו את כוח המשיכה

Byמאמפו ברשיה

אוקטובר 16, 2023
מדענים מציעים ראיות לכוכב הלכת התשיעי עשויות להצביע על פגמים בהבנתנו את כוח המשיכה

Two scientists have proposed that the evidence pointing towards the existence of a hidden ninth planet in our solar system might actually indicate flaws in our understanding of gravity. By studying the effect that the wider Milky Way galaxy would have on objects in the outer edges of the solar system, the scientists investigated whether gravity is accurately described by Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND).

MOND is a theory that potentially explains how galaxies can rotate at high speeds without flying apart, without the need for dark matter. Dark matter is currently believed to be an invisible form of matter that holds galaxies together gravitationally and prevents them from dispersing. MOND suggests that Newton’s law of gravity is correct up to a certain point, but under great rotational velocities, a different type of gravitational behavior takes over.

The connection between MOND and the hypothesized ninth planet, often referred to as Planet Nine, arises from the unusual behavior of objects in the Kuiper belt, a disk in the outer reaches of our solar system. Some of these objects were found to have peculiar orbits and clustering, suggesting the presence of a hidden planet. The scientists wanted to explore whether these strange orbits could be explained by MOND.

Their research indicated that MOND could indeed account for the peculiar clustering in the Kuiper belt. They propose that over millions of years, the orbits of certain outer solar system objects may have been gravitationally influenced or dragged by the Milky Way rather than aligning with the rest of the solar system.

However, the scientists emphasize that their findings are based on a small dataset, and they acknowledge that other possible explanations could be valid. Despite this, they believe that studying the outer solar system can provide valuable insights into gravity and fundamental problems of physics.

The results of this study were published in The Astronomical Journal on September 22.

מקורות:
– The Astronomical Journal, September 22, 2020.

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

מדענים מגלים שיטה ליצירת כבישים על הירח באמצעות אדמת ירח נמסה

אוקטובר 17, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

הליכת החלל בתחנת החלל הבינלאומית נדחתה עקב דליפת נוזל קירור

אוקטובר 17, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

סיכונים של זיהום ננו-פלסטיק ומתכות במערכות אקולוגיות של מים מתוקים שזוהו על ידי מחקר בינלאומי

אוקטובר 16, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

מדענים מגלים שיטה ליצירת כבישים על הירח באמצעות אדמת ירח נמסה

אוקטובר 17, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

הליכת החלל בתחנת החלל הבינלאומית נדחתה עקב דליפת נוזל קירור

אוקטובר 17, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

סיכונים של זיהום ננו-פלסטיק ומתכות במערכות אקולוגיות של מים מתוקים שזוהו על ידי מחקר בינלאומי

אוקטובר 16, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

פרס נובל בכימיה 2023: מהפכה באופטיקה ובננוטכנולוגיה עם נקודות קוונטיות

אוקטובר 16, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0