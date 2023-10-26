חקר הירח עם מצלמת הירח האוניברסלית כף יד (HULC)

A new era of lunar exploration is on the horizon as astronauts gear up for future Artemis missions to the Moon. One of the most significant advancements in their toolkit is the Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC). This cutting-edge camera is a notable upgrade from the modified Hasselblad 500EL cameras that were used by astronauts during the Apollo missions.

To ensure the HULC’s readiness for lunar exploration, rigorous testing was conducted in Lanzarote, Spain, a region with landscapes that closely resemble those found on the Moon. Scientists, specially trained for lunar exploration, took the camera on geological field trips, cataloging their findings in an Electronic Field Book. Instructors were able to track their progress in real-time through voice and video streams.

The HULC is equipped with off-the-shelf camera parts that offer enhanced light sensitivity and state-of-the-art lenses. While the Moon presents harsh shadows and bright elevated regions, particularly around the south pole, the HULC’s design accounts for these extreme lighting conditions. With no atmosphere to regulate temperature, lunar environments experience drastic fluctuations, with temperatures rising up to 120°C during the day and dropping to -200°C at night. The HULC cameras have been built to withstand these temperature extremes, featuring an additional protective blanket for both thermal and dust protection.

To replicate the anticipated conditions faced by lunar photographers, candidate astronauts tested the HULC camera in broad daylight and inside volcanic caves to simulate lunar nights. The camera had to be easily operated while wearing thick protective gloves, resulting in the configuration of user-friendly buttons. NASA’s lead for the HULC camera, Jeremy Myers, emphasized the importance of intuitiveness, stating that “the camera should be easy to use” as it is just one of many tools astronauts will handle on the Moon.

In addition to capturing close-up details of rocks and wide-angle shots of the lunar landscape, engineers are striving to create a camera that can withstand the hazardous lunar dust. This dust, made up of fine, abrasive particles, poses a risk to both personnel and equipment. The design of the HULC will continue to evolve, with an upcoming version slated for testing aboard the International Space Station.

