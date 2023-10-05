חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

מדריך לצפייה בליקוי החמה הטבעתי של 'טבעת האש' של 14 באוקטובר 2023

ויקי סטברופולו

אוקטובר 5, 2023
If you’re looking for a prime spot to view the upcoming Oct. 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse, you’re in luck. We have detailed maps that show the path of the eclipse through the Hill Country, San Antonio, and South Central Texas.

To read the maps, here’s a quick guide:
– Blue Area: This indicates the region where the full eclipse will occur, and where the mesmerizing ‘ring of fire’ effect will be visible.
– Red Lines: These lines represent the duration of the full eclipse in minutes and seconds.
– White Area: This is the “grazing zone” where certain topographical features of the moon can be seen.

If you live or work in San Antonio, you won’t need to travel far to witness the eclipse. The entire city and Bexar County are within the path of the full annular eclipse, meaning the ‘ring of fire’ effect will be visible from any location. The duration of the full effect will vary depending on your location, ranging from 3 minutes in east Bexar County to 4.5 minutes in west Bexar County.

Outside of the path of the full annular eclipse is the fascinating ‘grazing zone’. Here, the moon’s path will graze the inside of the sun, providing the opportunity to witness a phenomenon called “Baily’s Beads”, where the sun shines through the craters of the moon. Some areas in the grazing zone include Canyon Lake, New Braunfels, Seguin, and Brackettville.

For those seeking the longest duration of the ‘ring of fire’ effect, head to Edwards, Real, Bandera, Medina, Atascosa, or Live Oak Counties. These areas will experience nearly 5 minutes of the annular eclipse near locations such as Rocksprings, Lost Maples State Natural Area, Hondo, Jourdanton, and Three Rivers.

Additionally, Frio, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Uvalde, and Wilson Counties will also witness the full annular eclipse.

Make sure to find your location on the maps provided to plan your viewing of this spectacular natural event.

מקורות:
– Maps and information from KSAT News.

By ויקי סטברופולו

