חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

טבעות עצים מראות עדות לסופת שמש קיצונית שעלולה להרוס את הציוויליזציה היום

Byמאמפו ברשיה

אוקטובר 10, 2023
Scientists have discovered evidence of an extreme solar storm that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago, according to an analysis of ancient tree rings found in the French Alps. The spike in radiocarbon levels found in the tree rings indicates that this was the largest solar storm ever recorded by scientists.

If a similar event were to occur today, it could have catastrophic consequences for human civilization. The power grid could be knocked offline for months, causing widespread blackouts and crippling our infrastructure. Communication systems, such as satellites, could be permanently damaged, leaving them unusable. Astronauts would also face severe radiation risks.

This discovery serves as a warning for the future, highlighting the potential impact of extreme solar storms on Earth. To protect ourselves from similar events, further research is needed to understand how and why they occur. Scientists have already identified nine extreme solar storms, including the ones that took place in 993 AD and 774 AD. However, the newly discovered storm was twice as powerful as those.

Studying these solar storms is challenging since they can only be understood indirectly. Direct instrumental measurements of solar activity have only been possible since the 17th century. Radiocarbon measurements obtained from tree rings and polar ice cores provide the best insights into the behavior of the Sun in the distant past.

The most well-known solar storm observed by scientists is the Carrington Event in 1859. However, the newly discovered storm and other Miayake Events would have been significantly more powerful. The Miayake Events were identified by analyzing fossilized ancient trees and studying the radiocarbon present in them.

This research underscores the urgency of developing strategies to protect our infrastructure and technology from the devastating effects of extreme solar storms. By understanding the behavior of the Sun and its potential for these events, we can take steps to mitigate the risks they pose to our modern way of life.

מקורות:
– ‘A radiocarbon spike at 14,300 cal yr BP in subfossil trees provides the impulse response function of the global carbon cycle during the Late Glacial’ – The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical, and Engineering Sciences

