חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

נוצות של ציפורים מודרניות ירשו חלבונים מאבות דינוזאורים

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 2, 2023
נוצות של ציפורים מודרניות ירשו חלבונים מאבות דינוזאורים

Scientists have recently discovered that modern birds’ feathers inherited proteins from their dinosaur ancestors. This revelation suggests that some species of feathered dinosaurs were capable of using their feathers to glide.

Previous research had suggested that dinosaur feathers contained proteins that made them more flexible compared to those of modern birds. Most dinosaur feathers were composed of alpha-keratin proteins, which provided flexibility. On the other hand, bird feathers are predominantly made up of beta-keratin proteins, which strengthen them for flight.

However, researchers from University College Cork (UCC) now believe that this theory might be based on degradation caused by fossilization, leading to a misunderstanding. According to their findings, the proteins in dinosaur feathers have remained unchanged for 125 million years, suggesting that these feathers were actually stiff and provided the ability to glide.

The study involved scientists from the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL) at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Researchers used advanced technology to analyze the proteins in fossilized feathers and compare them to modern bird feathers.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the evolution of feathers and flight in birds and their dinosaur ancestors. It challenges previous assumptions about the properties of dinosaur feathers, highlighting the complexity of these fascinating creatures.

מקורות:
- University College Cork (UCC)
– Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL), at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

נאס"א מזהירה מפני סיכוי קטן שהאסטרואיד בנו יפגע בכדור הארץ בשנת 2182

אוקטובר 4, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

ונוס: מחקר חדש מאתגר אמונות קיימות לגבי פעילות ברק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

חתול גרור: הסבר על מנגנון הטייס האוטומטי

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

נאס"א מזהירה מפני סיכוי קטן שהאסטרואיד בנו יפגע בכדור הארץ בשנת 2182

אוקטובר 4, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

ונוס: מחקר חדש מאתגר אמונות קיימות לגבי פעילות ברק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

חתול גרור: הסבר על מנגנון הטייס האוטומטי

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

מין חדש של דינוזאור סאורופוד שנחשף בספרד

אוקטובר 4, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0