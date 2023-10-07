חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

ציפורים מודרניות ירשו חלבונים מאבות דינוזאורים, מחקר ממצא

Byמאמפו ברשיה

אוקטובר 7, 2023
ציפורים מודרניות ירשו חלבונים מאבות דינוזאורים, מחקר ממצא

Scientists from University College Cork (UCC) and the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL) have made a groundbreaking discovery in the study of bird feathers: modern birds inherited proteins from their dinosaur ancestors approximately 125 million years ago. This finding suggests that certain species of feathered dinosaurs may have been able to glide using their feathers.

Previous research had suggested that dinosaur feathers contained proteins that made them more pliable than the feathers of contemporary birds. However, this new study reveals that most dinosaur feathers actually contained alpha-keratin proteins, which provided them with flexibility. In contrast, modern bird feathers are rich in beta-keratin proteins, which give them the strength needed for flight.

The research team conducted their study using the wings of the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus, a potentially gliding species, as well as the early bird species Confuciusornis. They also analyzed 50-million-year-old feathers from the United States. Using powerful X-rays from SSRL, the fossils were examined to determine if beta-keratin proteins were still present in their original form or if they had transformed over millions of years.

The results showed that the fossilization process could generate alpha-proteins, which may not have been present in the feather when the creature was alive. Some fossil feathers contained alpha-proteins, but the researchers believe these proteins emerged due to the intense heat the fossils were exposed to over time.

The study’s lead author, Professor Maria McNamara, explains that even seemingly well-preserved fossil tissues can be altered during fossilization. The team is developing new tools to better understand the fossilization process and unlock the chemical secrets of fossils, which will provide new insights into the evolution of important tissues and their biomolecules.

This study, published in the journal Natural Ecology & Evolution, highlights new similarities between dinosaurs and birds and sheds light on the chemical composition of feathers from millions of years ago.

מקורות:
- University College Cork (UCC)
– Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL)
– Natural Ecology & Evolution

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

משימה Chandrayaan-4: ISRO's Next Lunar Endeavour

אוקטובר 9, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

דוחף את הגבולות של מכשירים מכניים זעירים עם מנגנונים תואמים

אוקטובר 9, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

הדיוק של מודלים של OPC ו-OPC3 בחיזוי צמיגות מים

אוקטובר 9, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

משימה Chandrayaan-4: ISRO's Next Lunar Endeavour

אוקטובר 9, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

דוחף את הגבולות של מכשירים מכניים זעירים עם מנגנונים תואמים

אוקטובר 9, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

הדיוק של מודלים של OPC ו-OPC3 בחיזוי צמיגות מים

אוקטובר 9, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

שכנים גלקטיים: NGC 3558 ו-LEDA 83465

אוקטובר 9, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0