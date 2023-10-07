מדענים מגלים דנ"א עתיק אפשרי במעטפת צב מאובן

A team of paleontologists studying a fossilized sea turtle shell from the Miocene Epoch has made an exciting discovery—the presence of bone cells that may contain ancient DNA. This finding, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, is significant because ancient DNA has previously only been identified in two dinosaur fossils.

The researchers analyzed the shell of a sea turtle found in Panama and identified bone cells known as osteocytes. They used a staining technique called DAPI to label the DNA within these fossilized cell structures. The results showed that some of the nucleus-like regions within the osteocytes reacted to the stain, indicating the possible presence of ancient DNA.

However, the researchers caution that this is not definitive proof of ancient DNA. Other factors, such as degradation or mineral infill, could be causing the reaction to the stain. The preservation of DNA over such long timescales is challenging, as it rapidly degrades. The oldest DNA ever sequenced comes from million-year-old mammoth teeth found in permafrost.

Despite this potential limitation, the discovery of possible ancient DNA in the turtle shell is still significant. It provides further insights into the preservation of molecular-level information in fossils. Previous studies have revealed details about growth rates and biological characteristics of ancient organisms through the analysis of blood vessels, proteins, and other preserved structures.

The sea turtle fossil belongs to the genus Lepidochelys, which is represented by modern species such as the olive ridley and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles. The researchers believe that the ancient turtle species they discovered may be a new species, but more skeletal evidence is needed to confirm this.

While the presence of ancient DNA in fossils remains an exciting prospect, further research is needed to definitively prove its existence and to sequence it. The study serves as a reminder that claims in science must be supported by robust evidence, and the process of scientific inquiry is ongoing.

