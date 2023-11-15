פיזור חלקיקים מחזירי אור שמש באטמוספירה כפתרון פוטנציאלי לאובדן קרח אנטארקטי

Scattering sunlight-reflecting particles in the atmosphere could hold the key to slowing down the rapid melting in West Antarctica and mitigating the risk of catastrophic sea-level rise, according to a groundbreaking study led by researchers from Indiana University. The study, which examines the potential impact of climate engineering on Antarctica, comes at a time when scientists are increasingly concerned about the accelerated ice loss in the region.

The lead author of the study, Paul Goddard, emphasizes the urgency of finding solutions, stating, “Even if we manage to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, significant sea-level rise is inevitable.” Exploring options to reflect sunlight back into space and delay climate tipping points, such as the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, could buy us more time to address the challenges of climate change.

The research centers around a climate engineering technique known as stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), which involves releasing large amounts of sulfur droplets into the stratosphere using aircraft. This approach aims to mimic the cooling effect caused by volcanic eruptions, which can last for months to years.

The study found that the location and quantity of aerosol release are crucial factors in mitigating Antarctic ice loss. Releasing stratospheric aerosols at multiple latitudes within the tropics and sub-tropics, with a greater emphasis in the Southern Hemisphere, proves to be the most effective strategy for preserving land ice in Antarctica. This method acts as a barrier, preventing warm ocean waters from reaching the ice shelves.

While the study demonstrates the potential benefits of SAI scenarios, further investigation is necessary to quantify the actual reduction in melt rates. Additionally, it is essential to consider the risks associated with SAI, such as changes in precipitation patterns and the risk of rapid temperature rebound if the treatment is interrupted.

The findings provide valuable insights into the broader discussion around climate engineering and the deliberate cooling of the planet. As the effects of climate change continue to intensify, it is crucial to understand the risks and regional effects of such techniques. However, more research is required before any decisions can be made regarding the implementation of SAI or similar strategies.

