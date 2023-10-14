חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

משימה Chandrayaan-4: חקר הקוטב הדרומי של הירח

Byגבריאל בוטה

אוקטובר 14, 2023
משימה Chandrayaan-4: חקר הקוטב הדרומי של הירח

India and Japan have partnered on a significant lunar exploration mission known as the Chandrayaan-4 mission, also referred to as the LUPEX project. This collaborative effort between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to launch in 2026 with specific objectives in mind.

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-4 mission is to explore the lunar south pole. This region of the moon is of great interest to scientists as it is believed to contain water. The mission will focus on investigating the presence of water near the moon’s south pole.

To achieve this objective, ISRO will be responsible for constructing the moon lander, while JAXA will oversee the mission launch and provide the lunar rover. The rover will be equipped with scientific instruments to autonomously search for water and even drill into the lunar surface to collect samples for analysis.

The presence of water on the moon is of great significance for future lunar exploration and potential human settlements. Water can be used for various purposes, such as drinking, irrigation, and even as a source of oxygen for life support systems. By exploring the lunar south pole and investigating the presence of water, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will contribute valuable data to our understanding of the moon and its resources.

This collaborative effort between India and Japan showcases the spirit of international cooperation in space exploration. By combining their expertise and resources, both countries aim to achieve groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in lunar exploration.

מקורות:
– Image Source: Pexels
- ISRO (ארגון חקר החלל ההודי)

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

חלבונים פלואורסצנטיים תלויי pH הפוך: כלי להדמיה בזמן אמת של דינמיקת פרוטונים משטחי פנים

אוקטובר 15, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות הסכמה לעוגיות

אוקטובר 15, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

עוזר הוראה בבית הספר היסודי נפטר משבץ מוחי עקב חוסר בטיפול בסוף השבוע

אוקטובר 15, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה

פספסת

מדע

חלבונים פלואורסצנטיים תלויי pH הפוך: כלי להדמיה בזמן אמת של דינמיקת פרוטונים משטחי פנים

אוקטובר 15, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות הסכמה לעוגיות

אוקטובר 15, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

עוזר הוראה בבית הספר היסודי נפטר משבץ מוחי עקב חוסר בטיפול בסוף השבוע

אוקטובר 15, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

למעלה מ-100 יונקים נוספים נמצאו זוהרים, כולל חתולים

אוקטובר 15, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0