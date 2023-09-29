משימה צ'אנדרייאן-3 דועכת ככל שהלילה הירח מתקרב

As the lunar night approaches, hopes of reviving India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission are fading. The spacecraft, consisting of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, has been in sleep mode since September 2. Despite attempts to reconnect with the lander and rover duo, no progress has been made since sunlight returned to Shiv Shakri Point. However, with the lunar night commencing on September 30, the chances of re-establishing communication are diminishing.

The lunar night lasts for approximately 14 Earth days and brings extreme cold and absolute darkness to the lunar surface. Temperatures can drop to as low as minus 180 degrees Celsius, making it impossible for any technology to function. This poses a significant problem for the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, as they rely on sunlight to operate. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had previously expressed hope that the spacecraft would survive the harsh conditions of the lunar night. Unfortunately, as the night draws near, these hopes are diminishing.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s ambitious lunar exploration mission, successfully soft-landed on the Moon on August 23. Since then, the mission has been flawless in its execution, representing a significant achievement for India’s space program. However, neither the Vikram lander nor the Pragyan rover are designed to return to Earth. Although the mission was initially planned for just 14 Earth days, ISRO had hoped for a revival.

Despite the fading hopes, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has already provided valuable data about the lunar surface. The APXS payload onboard the rover has detected the presence of minor elements, while the LIBS has confirmed the presence of Sulphur. These findings will undoubtedly contribute to our understanding of the Moon and its composition.

