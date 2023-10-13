האסטרופיזיקאי והסביבה הנודע הוברט ריבס הלך לעולמו בגיל 91

Summary: Astrophysicist, environmentalist, and writer Hubert Reeves, known for his contributions to the understanding of the universe, has died at the age of 91. Reeves, a recipient of numerous awards and honors, was considered one of the greatest astrophysicists of his generation. He authored several books and publications, aiming to share his fascination with the wonders of the universe. Born in Montreal in 1932, Reeves developed a passion for science from a young age and went on to make significant contributions to the field. He studied thermonuclear reactions in stars and helped develop the theory on the origin of elements like lithium, beryllium, and boron. Reeves’ work in France led to the assessment of the abundance of heavy hydrogen before the formation of the first stars, which provided evidence of the Big Bang. In addition to his scientific pursuits, Reeves was a staunch environmental advocate and served as the president of the activist organization Humanité et Biodiversité. He believed that astronomy and ecology were interconnected and that understanding the universe could help in safeguarding our future. Reeves passed away peacefully, and his final wish was to have a “graceful exit.” His legacy as a brilliant scientist, passionate environmentalist, and advocate for the wonders of the universe will be remembered for years to come.

Hubert Reeves, a prominent astrophysicist, environmentalist, and writer, has passed away at the age of 91. His son announced the news on social media, expressing the family’s sorrow for the loss. Reeves was widely regarded for his contributions to the study of the universe and his deep understanding of the cosmos. He played a notable role in the development of the theory regarding the origin of elements such as lithium, beryllium, and boron. Additionally, he conducted extensive research on thermonuclear reactions within stars.

Over the course of his career, spanning Quebec, the U.S., and Europe, Reeves received various accolades, including the Albert Einstein and Samuel de Champlain prizes. He was recognized by the Order of Canada and held the distinction of being an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec. Moreover, he was awarded eight honorary doctorates, further demonstrating his esteemed status within the field of astrophysics.

As an author, Reeves penned approximately 40 books and numerous publications in specialized scientific journals. Driven by his desire to share his passion and awe for the universe, he also created several shows and popular science books. Titles such as “Patience dans l’azur” and “Poussière d’étoile” exemplify his efforts to make complex scientific concepts accessible to a wider audience.

Born in Montreal in 1932, Reeves developed a love for science at an early age. He delved into books, initially devouring “L’Encyclopédie de la jeunesse,” and later exploring textbooks he found in his attic. His passion for the subject led him to a career as a professor at the Université de Montréal during the Quiet Revolution, a time of significant social and political change in Quebec. However, Reeves grew disenchanted with the nationalism permeating the scientific community in the province.

In 1964, Reeves accepted an offer to teach in Belgium after his Quebec-based colleagues discontinued a collaborative project due to their refusal to speak English in the laboratory. The subsequent year, he joined a French research team, where he made notable strides in assessing the abundance of heavy hydrogen prior to the formation of the first stars. According to Reeves himself, this achievement stands as one of the most compelling pieces of evidence for the existence of the Big Bang.

Throughout his life, Reeves was a strong advocate for environmental causes. In 2001, he became the president of the activist organization Humanité et Biodiversité, a role he held until his passing. For Reeves, astronomy and ecology were intertwined, both essential for understanding our existence and protecting our future. The connection between our origins and the threats we face as a species drove him to champion the importance of both disciplines.

Beyond his scientific pursuits, Reeves also found joy in nature and the arts. He resided in the picturesque French village of Malicorne, where he often enjoyed countryside walks. Devoted to music, he participated in numerous orchestral productions as a narrator, exploring different avenues to convey the beauty and richness of the universe.

Hubert Reeves, a remarkable scientist, passionate environmentalist, and advocate for the wonders of the universe, will be remembered for his significant contributions to astrophysics, his dedication to environmental causes, and his ability to communicate complex scientific concepts to a broader audience. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists and astronomers.

