חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

אסטרוצלמים מצלמים תמונות מדהימות של ערפילית הבועות בזמנים שונים

Byמאמפו ברשיה

אוקטובר 3, 2023
אסטרוצלמים מצלמים תמונות מדהימות של ערפילית הבועות בזמנים שונים

Astrophotographer Steven Bellavia from Mattituck, New York, shared his captivating images of the Bubble Nebula taken in 2018 and 2023. In response to commonly asked questions about why he photographs the same object multiple times, he explains that advancements in equipment, technology, software, and skills can lead to significant improvements in capturing astrophotography.

In 2018, Bellavia was satisfied with his image of the Bubble Nebula, utilizing the best tools and techniques available at the time. However, over time, he acquired a more robust mount, a slightly larger telescope, and an upgraded camera. Additionally, he now possesses more filters with narrower bandwidths to enhance image quality. The guide software he uses has evolved to incorporate multiple stars, while the image capture software has automation features to improve efficiency and avoid mistakes. Bellavia’s equipment now also includes an electronic focuser that can be remotely controlled by the image capture software for precise focusing. Moreover, advancements in processing software have introduced techniques such as weighted integration, AI deconvolution, AI noise reduction, and AI star removal.

By comparing the images from 2018 and 2023, one can observe the remarkable differences. The 2023 image reveals greater detail in the intricate structure of the gas and dust surrounding the nebula.

Reflecting on the progress made in astrophotography, Bellavia expresses his astonishment at what is now achievable from his own backyard with affordable equipment. He acknowledges that we live in remarkable times for astronomy enthusiasts.

In conclusion, Steven Bellavia’s comparison of images of the Bubble Nebula captured in 2018 and 2023 highlights the continuous advancements in astrophotography. His story exemplifies how equipment, technology, software, and acquired skills can contribute to significant improvements in capturing stunning images of celestial objects.

Source: EarthSky Community Photos

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

נאס"א מממנת פרויקט של 60 מיליון דולר לבניית בית על הירח עד 2040

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

כיצד מדענים משתמשים בפולסי לייזר מהירים במיוחד כדי ללכוד את תנועת האלקטרונים

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

המקומות הטובים ביותר לראות את "טבעת האש" ליקוי חמה בסן אנטוניו

אוקטובר 4, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה

פספסת

מדע

נאס"א מממנת פרויקט של 60 מיליון דולר לבניית בית על הירח עד 2040

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

כיצד מדענים משתמשים בפולסי לייזר מהירים במיוחד כדי ללכוד את תנועת האלקטרונים

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

המקומות הטובים ביותר לראות את "טבעת האש" ליקוי חמה בסן אנטוניו

אוקטובר 4, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

מראה ראשית עבור טלסקופ מגלן הענק מתקרב לסיום

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0