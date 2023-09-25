חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

נאס"א מאחזרת דגימת אסטרואיד ועוקבת אחר אסטרואיד חדש שמתקרב לכדור הארץ

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 25, 2023
נאס"א מאחזרת דגימת אסטרואיד ועוקבת אחר אסטרואיד חדש שמתקרב לכדור הארץ

NASA recently achieved a significant milestone in its mission to study asteroids by successfully retrieving a sample from Asteroid Bennu. The space agency’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which had traveled over 4 billion miles, returned to Earth with a capsule containing approximately 250 grams of rocks and materials collected from Bennu. These samples have the potential to provide valuable insights into the origins of life on Earth and our solar system’s early stages.

While NASA celebrates this triumph, it continues to track other asteroids that come close to Earth. One of the latest discoveries is an asteroid designated as 2023 SO5. Measuring the size of a Boeing 777 with a width of 74 feet, this asteroid is set to approach Earth on September 26 at a distance of approximately 4.96 million kilometers. With a relative velocity of about 60,364 kilometers per hour, its size is relatively small, and it may not be considered a hazardous asteroid.

2023 SO5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, which is known as a potentially hazardous asteroid family. The Apollo asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth during the 1930s. Notably, the Chelyabinsk meteor, an Apollo-class asteroid, caused injuries to over 1,000 people in Russia’s southern Urals region in 2013 when it exploded and shattered windows due to flying glass.

NASA classifies asteroids as “Potentially Hazardous” when they come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth and have a size larger than 150 meters. As 2023 SO5 is smaller than this threshold, it is not expected to pose a significant risk.

As NASA continues its efforts to study asteroids and understand more about space rocks, it remains vigilant in tracking their trajectories and safeguarding our planet from potential threats.

מקורות:
- נאס"א
– HT Tech

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

SpaceX משיקה 21 לוויינים חדשים למסלול

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

הירידה הדרמטית של קרח הים של אנטארקטיקה: שינוי משטר עם השלכות מרחיקות לכת

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

מחקר חדש מצביע על כך שחום קיצוני עלול להוביל להכחדה של בני אדם

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

SpaceX משיקה 21 לוויינים חדשים למסלול

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

הירידה הדרמטית של קרח הים של אנטארקטיקה: שינוי משטר עם השלכות מרחיקות לכת

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

מחקר חדש מצביע על כך שחום קיצוני עלול להוביל להכחדה של בני אדם

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

טכניקת בינה מלאכותית חדשה יכולה לעזור לזהות חיים עתיקים על פני כדור הארץ וכוכבי לכת אחרים

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0