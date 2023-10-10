חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

חסכו 160 דולר על טלסקופ Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ במהלך אמזון פריים דיי 2023

Byגבריאל בוטה

אוקטובר 10, 2023
חסכו 160 דולר על טלסקופ Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ במהלך אמזון פריים דיי 2023

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

