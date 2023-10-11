חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

מדענים מתקדמים בפענוח חידת החומר האפל

Byמאמפו ברשיה

אוקטובר 11, 2023
מדענים מתקדמים בפענוח חידת החומר האפל

Scientists from the University of Adelaide and other institutions have made significant progress in understanding the nature of dark matter, which accounts for 84% of the matter in the universe. While the gravitational effects of dark matter are well-known, its true nature has remained a mystery.

Led by Professor Anthony Thomas, experts have been exploring the concept of the “dark photon” as a potential link between dark matter and regular matter. This hypothetical particle shares similarities with the photon of electromagnetism and holds the potential to provide insights into the nature of dark matter.

In a recent study, the researchers investigated the potential impact of a dark photon on experimental results derived from deep inelastic scattering processes. By analyzing the by-products of high-energy particle collisions, they gained valuable insights into the subatomic realm and the laws of nature.

The team utilized the state-of-the-art Jefferson Lab Angular Momentum (JAM) parton distribution function global analysis framework and adjusted the underlying theory to allow for the existence of a dark photon. Their work yielded compelling evidence in favor of the dark photon hypothesis, surpassing the significance level of 6.5 sigma.

This significant milestone suggests the potential discovery of a new particle. The findings contribute to our understanding of dark matter and bring us closer to unraveling the enigma that has puzzled physicists for years.

Further research and experimentation will be crucial in confirming the existence of the dark photon and its role in understanding dark matter. The pursuit of knowledge about these elusive substances is a collaborative effort involving scientists from around the world.

מקורות:
– Professor Anthony Thomas, Elder Professor of Physics at the University of Adelaide.

