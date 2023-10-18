חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

טלסקופי חלל מהדור הבא יכולים להפיק תועלת מרקטות ענק כמו ספינת הכוכבים של SpaceX, אומרים אסטרונומים

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 18, 2023
טלסקופי חלל מהדור הבא יכולים להפיק תועלת מרקטות ענק כמו ספינת הכוכבים של SpaceX, אומרים אסטרונומים

A panel of leading American astronomers has put forth a consensus that future space observatories developed by NASA should utilize the capabilities of new giant rockets, such as SpaceX’s Starship. These rockets offer increased lift capabilities and could potentially eliminate the mass and volume constraints that currently drive up complexity and cost for space missions. The availability of greater mass and volume capacity at a lower cost would expand the design possibilities for these telescopes.

The impact of large launch vehicles on future astronomy missions was discussed by Charles Lawrence from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Martin Elvis from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, and Sara Seager from MIT. They authored a paper earlier this year, highlighting the benefits of utilizing rockets like Starship or Blue Origin’s New Glenn in future space telescope projects.

The current generation of telescopes, including the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, have limited payload capacities. However, the Starship’s ability to carry more than 100 metric tons at a significantly lower cost per kilogram would revolutionize the space industry. Its payload volume is nearly double the width of existing rockets, making it an attractive option for launching the next generation of large space telescopes.

In the Astro2020 survey, a once-in-a-decade review of astronomy and astrophysics priorities, NASA was advised to focus on developing technologies and designs for new “great observatories” that will succeed Hubble, Chandra, James Webb, and the Roman Space Telescope. The first among these proposed observatories is the Habitable Worlds Observatory, which could be comparable in size to the James Webb Space Telescope and would have the ability to directly observe Earth-like exoplanets.

However, these ambitious missions come with significant challenges, including technological advancements in optics, detectors, and materials. The arrival of new rockets like Starship or New Glenn could potentially simplify the designs of these observatories, reduce costs, and shorten development timelines.

The possibility of using these giant rockets to launch future space telescopes has astronomers reevaluating their assumptions about available launchers and exploring the design space that has opened up. By leveraging the capabilities of rockets like Starship, astronomers hope to achieve major cost savings and expedite the deployment of these next-generation observatories.

מקורות:
– Physics Today paper authored by Charles Lawrence, Martin Elvis, and Sara Seager
– Astro2020 survey by the National Academies

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

שיטה חדשה שפותחה לבקרת זרימת אלקטרונים בחומרים קוונטיים

אוקטובר 19, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

מחקר חדש מציע שכוכבים יכולים להתחלק לשניים על ידי "Relativistic Blades"

אוקטובר 19, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

טפילים מניפולטים מארחים עם גנים הנרכשים באמצעות העברת גנים אופקית

אוקטובר 19, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה

פספסת

מדע

שיטה חדשה שפותחה לבקרת זרימת אלקטרונים בחומרים קוונטיים

אוקטובר 19, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

מחקר חדש מציע שכוכבים יכולים להתחלק לשניים על ידי "Relativistic Blades"

אוקטובר 19, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

טפילים מניפולטים מארחים עם גנים הנרכשים באמצעות העברת גנים אופקית

אוקטובר 19, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

הלבנת שונית האלמוגים חסרת תקדים התגלתה במעמקים באוקיינוס ​​ההודי

אוקטובר 19, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0