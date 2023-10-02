חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

אסטרונומים מציעים כדורי דיסקו ככלי תצפית סולארית

Byגבריאל בוטה

אוקטובר 2, 2023
אסטרונומים מציעים כדורי דיסקו ככלי תצפית סולארית

A group of astronomers from Sweden has suggested the installation of disco balls in observatories and scientific facilities as a novel way to observe the Sun. In their paper published in the Physics Education journal, the researchers argue that disco balls, consisting of pinhead mirrors, could serve as convenient and enjoyable tools for multiple individuals to safely observe the Sun.

Disco balls operate similarly to pinhole cameras, reflecting light onto a surface. The scientists assert that these mirror balls can be utilized as mildly defocused pinhole projectors, capable of projecting bright light sources, such as the Sun, onto a wall or screen. Unlike traditional solar projection tools like pinhole projectors and colanders, disco balls disperse their solar images throughout a room, making recognizable solar disks visible from distances of approximately two meters and beyond.

Beyond their accessibility to larger or socially distanced groups, disco balls also enable observation of large sunspots if their mirror segments are small enough. The researchers believe that the potential of disco balls as solar observing tools has been overlooked and found only a few instances of their usage among other scientists.

While pinhead mirrors can be created by breaking or covering larger mirrors, disco balls present an affordable and safe alternative that are widely available at low prices. The researchers also emphasize that the associations of disco balls with concerts, discotheques, and parties make them intriguing and unexpected objects for educating schoolchildren and the general public about physics.

In conclusion, astronomers have recommended the implementation of disco balls in observatories and scientific facilities as an easy, fun, and accessible means of observing the Sun. By spreading solar images across a room, disco balls allow for safe group observations while providing the opportunity to study large sunspots. Furthermore, their low cost and association with entertainment make them particularly interesting for educational purposes.

מקורות:
– Physics Education journal, research paper by Cumming et al.

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

טלסקופ ג'יימס ווב של נאס"א מזהה סימני חיים פוטנציאליים על כוכב רחוק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

משימות הירח של סין מתקדמים כשבייג'ין מתכננת משלחות ירח עתידיים ותחנת מחקר

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

אתנה: מערכת דוגמנות האש המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, נלחמת בשריפות בצפון ניו יורק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

טלסקופ ג'יימס ווב של נאס"א מזהה סימני חיים פוטנציאליים על כוכב רחוק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

משימות הירח של סין מתקדמים כשבייג'ין מתכננת משלחות ירח עתידיים ותחנת מחקר

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

אתנה: מערכת דוגמנות האש המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, נלחמת בשריפות בצפון ניו יורק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

החללית OSIRIS-REx של נאס"א מחזירה דגימת אסטרואיד היסטורית לכדור הארץ

אוקטובר 4, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0