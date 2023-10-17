חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

אסטרונומים מגלים את השלבים הראשונים של היווצרות כוכב הלכת

Byמאמפו ברשיה

אוקטובר 17, 2023
אסטרונומים מגלים את השלבים הראשונים של היווצרות כוכב הלכת

A team of astronomers from the Tokyo Institute of Technology has made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of planet formation. They have uncovered the first step in the process of how planets are formed.

Planetary formation begins with the formation of dust grains in the protoplanetary disk, a rotating disk of gas and dust that surrounds a young star. These dust grains then collide with each other and clump together, eventually growing into planetesimals – small, solid objects ranging from a few meters to tens of kilometers in size.

Using observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, the researchers were able to study a young star system called HD 163296. They found multiple rings of dust in the protoplanetary disk, which indicated the presence of planetesimals. Furthermore, they discovered that these rings were not perfectly aligned with the disk, suggesting that gravitational interactions between the planetesimals and the gas in the disk were causing the misalignment.

This finding supports the leading theory of planet formation, known as the core-accretion model. According to this model, planets form as solid cores accumulate mass through the accretion of dust and gas in the protoplanetary disk. The misalignment observed by the astronomers indicates that the planetesimals are interacting with the gas in the disk, an essential step in the core-accretion process.

Understanding the early stages of planet formation is crucial in unraveling the mysteries of our own solar system and the countless exoplanetary systems that exist in the universe. By studying the initial steps in planet formation, astronomers can gain insights into how different planetary architectures and compositions arise.

This groundbreaking discovery by the Tokyo Institute of Technology astronomers provides a significant contribution to our understanding of how planets are formed. By revealing the initial stages of planet formation, this research opens up new avenues for investigation and brings us closer to answering fundamental questions about the origins of our solar system and the diversity of planetary systems in the cosmos.

מקורות:
– חינוך הודו | חדשות חינוך אחרונות | חדשות חינוכיות גלובליות | חדשות חינוכיות אחרונות

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

יערות תת-אלפיניים בצפון הרוקי מראים עמידות בפני אש

אוקטובר 17, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

שיטה חדשה משתמשת באור השמש כדי להפוך מזהמים בשפכים לכימיקלים בעלי ערך

אוקטובר 17, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

חוקרים מגלים מאגר מים עצום בעומק קרום כדור הארץ

אוקטובר 17, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה

פספסת

מדע

יערות תת-אלפיניים בצפון הרוקי מראים עמידות בפני אש

אוקטובר 17, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

שיטה חדשה משתמשת באור השמש כדי להפוך מזהמים בשפכים לכימיקלים בעלי ערך

אוקטובר 17, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

חוקרים מגלים מאגר מים עצום בעומק קרום כדור הארץ

אוקטובר 17, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

להאיר באור על חומר אפל: האם פולסרים יכולים לחשוף אקסיונים חמקמקים?

אוקטובר 17, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0