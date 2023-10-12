Scientists from Leeds University have conducted a study that reveals almost half of Antarctica’s ice shelves have shrunk in the last 25 years, with human-induced global warming likely being the main cause. Out of the 162 ice shelves surrounding the continent, 71 have reduced in volume, releasing 7.5 trillion tonnes of meltwater into the oceans. Ice shelves on the western side of Antarctica, which is exposed to warm water, have largely decreased in size, while those on the eastern side, protected by cold water near the coast, have either remained the same or increased in volume. This net loss of ice equates to 7.5 trillion tonnes.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Advances, used over 100,000 satellite radar images to assess the health of the ice shelves. It found that the western side of Antarctica has warmer water temperatures at the sea floor, nearing 2°C, which is warm enough to melt the ice above it. On the other hand, the eastern side experiences colder sea temperatures.

The shrinking ice shelves will have significant consequences for the global ocean circulation, acting as a “conveyor belt” that moves nutrients, heat, and carbon. The melting of ice adds freshwater to the salty ocean water, causing it to become lighter and slower to sink, weakening the circulation system. The study also found that almost half of the ice shelves are shrinking with no signs of recovery, contrary to expectations that they would go through cycles of shrinking followed by regrowth.

Dr. Benjamin Davison, the lead researcher of the study, suggests that human-induced global warming is likely the primary cause of the ice loss. If the loss were due to natural climate variation, there would have been signs of ice regrowth on the western ice shelves.

Ice shelves play a crucial role in slowing down the flow of ice from glaciers into the oceans. When ice shelves weaken or reduce in size, the rate of ice lost from glaciers increases. Notably, the Getz Ice Shelf experienced the largest loss of ice, with 1.9 trillion tonnes lost during the study period. The majority of this loss was due to melting at the base of the ice shelf, rather than calving.

While the study highlights the steady attrition of ice shelves due to melting and calving, the Amery Ice Shelf on the east side of Antarctica actually gained 1.2 trillion tonnes of ice due to its colder surroundings. This research provides a baseline measure to track future changes as the climate continues to warm.

