חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

משימת L1 של Aditya בדרך להגיע לנקודת L1 תוך 18 ימים: יו"ר ISRO

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 8, 2023
משימת L1 של Aditya בדרך להגיע לנקודת L1 תוך 18 ימים: יו"ר ISRO

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has confirmed that the Aditya L1 Mission is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to reach the L1 Point in the next 18 days. This mission aims to study the sun’s corona and its dynamics.

In addition to the Aditya L1 Mission, ISRO is also planning to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) in December. The XPoSat is designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

During a briefing at the Hacking and Cyber Briefing Conference, Somnath highlighted the challenges faced by ISRO in securing India’s space infrastructure. He expressed concerns about the increasing threats posed by actors in the neighborhood who are attempting to penetrate India’s space systems.

ISRO has taken proactive measures to mitigate these threats. The agency has implemented a practice of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities at the design stage itself. This approach ensures that intranet and internet systems are physically separated, and threats are contained at the interface.

By adopting these security measures, ISRO aims to prevent any potential threats from infiltrating deeper into the space infrastructure. The agency remains committed to safeguarding the country’s space assets.

מקורות:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath, speaking at a media briefing in Kochi
– ISRO’s Aditya L1 Mission and X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)

הגדרות:
– L1 Point: A point in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies roughly balance each other.
– X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat): A satellite designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

תחנת החלל הבינלאומית: מעבדת מדע ייחודית

אוקטובר 9, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

למה מאדים אדום? חקר המדע שמאחורי הצבע

אוקטובר 9, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

ליקוי חמה נדיר של 'טבעת אש' ל-Grace the Skies ב-14 באוקטובר

אוקטובר 9, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

תחנת החלל הבינלאומית: מעבדת מדע ייחודית

אוקטובר 9, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

למה מאדים אדום? חקר המדע שמאחורי הצבע

אוקטובר 9, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

ליקוי חמה נדיר של 'טבעת אש' ל-Grace the Skies ב-14 באוקטובר

אוקטובר 9, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

פרופסור דימיטריוס בוהליס הוכר כאחד מהמדענים המובילים בעולם בחקר התיירות

אוקטובר 9, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0