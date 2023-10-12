חיי עיר

הצצה אל האנטנות החדשות של המערך הגדול מאוד של הדור הבא

אוקטובר 12, 2023
הצצה אל האנטנות החדשות של המערך הגדול מאוד של הדור הבא

The National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) has revealed a prototype radio telescope antennae for its upcoming next-generation Very Large Array (ngVLA). The unveiling took place at a workshop held at the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences in Leipzig, Germany.

The prototype features an 18-meter dish made up of 76 individual aluminum panels. The dish’s unique design allows it to withstand extreme conditions such as temperature changes, wind, and gravity while maintaining its precise shape. It consists of 724 pieces held together with 2,500 screws and weighs 43 tons. The design can be easily transported and assembled in different locations worldwide.

The unveiling comes after the Associated Universities, Inc. (AUI) received a $21 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to enhance the ngVLA’s design. Additionally, mtex antenna technology, the company behind the prototype, received a $1 million grant from the New Mexico Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) for the development of a new facility in Albuquerque.

The ngVLA will replace the current Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) located in Socorro, New Mexico. It will consist of 244 dishes, each measuring 18 meters, and will have 10 times the sensitivity of its predecessor. The construction of the ngVLA is scheduled to begin in 2026, with preliminary observations planned for 2029 and full scientific operations starting in 2035.

The ngVLA’s key science goals include studying Earth-sized exoplanets, astrobiology and astrochemistry of exoplanetary systems, the formation and evolution of early galaxies, galactic center pulsars, and supermassive black holes.

The Jansky VLA, known for its appearance in the movie “Contact,” has a significant history in groundbreaking radio astronomy research since its inauguration in 1980. It has contributed to the study of various celestial objects and phenomena, including ice on Mercury, supermassive black holes, microquasars, Einstein rings, gamma-ray bursts, supernovae, and countless stars and planets throughout the universe.

מקור: Universum Today

