חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

מדענים מגלים שלב לא ידוע של מים באורנוס ובנפטון

Byויקי סטברופולו

אוקטובר 11, 2023
מדענים מגלים שלב לא ידוע של מים באורנוס ובנפטון

A recent study using high-power lasers has revealed the existence of a previously unknown phase of water, called Ice XIX, in the ice giants Uranus and Neptune. These gas giants, which contain vast amounts of water, have extreme pressures that are 2 million times greater than Earth’s atmosphere and temperatures comparable to the surface of the Sun.

The discovery of Ice XIX provides crucial insights into the structure and composition of these planets. The complex magnetic fields observed in Uranus and Neptune are believed to be generated by superionic states of water ice under these extreme conditions. However, studying the ice structure has been challenging due to the extreme pressures and temperatures involved.

Scientists conducted their research using the Matter at Extreme Conditions instrument at the Linac Coherent Light Source, an ultrafast X-ray Free Electron Laser. By reproducing the extreme conditions found in the interiors of Uranus and Neptune, they were able to observe the formation of Ice XIX. This novel high-pressure ice phase has a body-centered cubic lattice structure and forms at 200 GPa (2 million atmospheres) and 5,000 K (8,500 degrees Fahrenheit).

One of the significant implications of this discovery is that the BCC structure of Ice XIX allows for increased electrical conductivity deep within the ice giants. This finding suggests that the interior of these planets may be more conductive than previously thought, potentially explaining the multi-polar magnetic fields measured by the Voyager II spacecraft.

Overall, this study sheds light on the unique properties of water under extreme conditions and provides valuable insights into the mysterious ice giants of our solar system.

עיון ביומן:

Gleason, A., et al., Dynamic compression of water to conditions in ice giant interiors. Scientific Reports 12, 715 (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-04687-6

מקורות: Scientific Reports, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-04687-6

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

נשים מעדיפות חוזק פיזי במערכות יחסים קצרות טווח, אבל הומור שותף להצלחה ארוכת טווח

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

מדריך לצפייה וצילום בטוחים של ליקוי החמה הטבעתי

אוקטובר 13, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

לוויינים בחלל: איום על אסטרונומיה רדיו והקשר שלנו ליקום

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

נשים מעדיפות חוזק פיזי במערכות יחסים קצרות טווח, אבל הומור שותף להצלחה ארוכת טווח

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

מדריך לצפייה וצילום בטוחים של ליקוי החמה הטבעתי

אוקטובר 13, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

לוויינים בחלל: איום על אסטרונומיה רדיו והקשר שלנו ליקום

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

פלואורסצנטי משמש למדידת רמות מתח בפולי סויה החשופים לאוזון

אוקטובר 13, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0