חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

The ALICE Experiment Measures the Lifetime of Hypertritons with Precision

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 29, 2023
The ALICE Experiment Measures the Lifetime of Hypertritons with Precision

A recent study conducted by the ALICE collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has measured the lifetime of a hypertriton, a tritium nucleus with a replaced neutron, with remarkable precision. Hypertritons are a type of hypernucleus that contain a Lambda hyperon and have been the focus of extensive research since their discovery in the 1950s.

The ALICE collaboration, a research group that studies nuclear collisions, used the LHC to collect data on hypertritons and antihypertritons decaying in (anti)3He and a charged pion during 2018. Using advanced computational techniques, the researchers were able to analyze the data and measure the hypertriton lifetime and the separation energy of the Lambda particle.

These precise measurements are vital for understanding the properties of hypertritons and refining our understanding of Λ-nucleon interactions, which play a role in neutron star properties. Additionally, the measurements provide insight into the structure of hypertritons, specifically their level of binding.

The results of this study are consistent with a loosely bound hypertriton, which helps to constrain hyperon-nucleon interaction models. The ALICE collaboration’s measurements add valuable information to the field of hypernuclear physics and pave the way for further exploration of these unique nuclear complexes.

מקורות:
- מכתבי סקירה פיזית: https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.182301

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

נאס"א ו-SpaceX קבעו את תאריך ההשקה באוקטובר למשימת Psyche

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות עוגיות עבור חוויה מקוונת מותאמת אישית

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה

פספסת

מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א ו-SpaceX קבעו את תאריך ההשקה באוקטובר למשימת Psyche

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות עוגיות עבור חוויה מקוונת מותאמת אישית

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מרחיבה את הפעילות של חלליות New Horizons למדע רב-תחומי

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0