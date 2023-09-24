חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

קפסולת נאס"א הנושאת דגימות אסטרואידים נוחתת במדבר יוטה, מדענים בקווינסלנד אוספים נתונים

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 24, 2023
קפסולת נאס"א הנושאת דגימות אסטרואידים נוחתת במדבר יוטה, מדענים בקווינסלנד אוספים נתונים

Nine Queensland scientists will play a significant role in studying a NASA capsule containing samples from a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid, which is set to crash land in the Utah desert. The capsule, part of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, holds approximately 250 grams of rock collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu in 2020. This marks the first time the United States has gathered a sample from an asteroid, with Japan having previously conducted similar missions in 2018 and 2010. The collected sample will provide valuable insights into the formation of Earth and the solar system.

The Queensland scientists will gather data from the capsule’s descent as it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 12 kilometers per second, reaching a surface temperature of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius. This data will be crucial in improving the design of future spacecraft, with a focus on reducing the weight of the capsules. The scientists express excitement and nervousness about the mission, as it presents various challenges, such as a daylight re-entry.

Engineer Jeremy Moran, one of the scientists involved in tracking the capsule, describes it as a dream come true to work with NASA. He believes that capturing real data from the re-entry process is essential, as such missions only occur once in a decade. The Queensland scientists will operate scientific equipment onboard the planes, capturing valuable data from the capsule’s descent.

In addition to the Queensland scientists, researchers from various organizations, including the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the University of Stuttgart, and the University of Queensland, will also take part in the mission. This collaborative effort aims to further our understanding of the solar system and advance spacecraft design.

מקור: לא מסופק.

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

לימוד ההשפעות של טרנסלוקציה מצמצמת על צפרדעים מנוקדות של קולומביה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

סר בריאן מיי תומך בגאווה באוסף דגימות האסטרואידים המוצלח של נאס"א

ספטמבר 25, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

לימוד ההשפעה של טרנסלוקציה מצמצמת על צפרדעי קולומביה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

לימוד ההשפעות של טרנסלוקציה מצמצמת על צפרדעים מנוקדות של קולומביה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

סר בריאן מיי תומך בגאווה באוסף דגימות האסטרואידים המוצלח של נאס"א

ספטמבר 25, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

לימוד ההשפעה של טרנסלוקציה מצמצמת על צפרדעי קולומביה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

ההשפעות של טרנסלוקציה מצמצמת על צפרדעי קולומביה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0