NASA Tracks Asteroid 2009 UG Approaching Earth

Byרוברט אנדרו

ספטמבר 29, 2023
NASA has been continuously monitoring asteroids that come close to Earth due to their potential threat. However, aside from the safety aspect, these asteroids hold valuable information about the universe’s origins. Recently, NASA achieved a remarkable milestone by bringing back a sample of the asteroid Bennu through the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, advancing space exploration. Now, NASA’s next mission, Psyche, aims to study a metallic asteroid located between Mars and Jupiter.

The Psyche mission is focused on exploring the unique characteristics of the asteroid, including its nickel-iron core, which played a crucial role in the formation of our solar system. By approaching as close as 280 kilometers to Asteroid Psyche, NASA hopes to gather significant insights into the dynamics of the solar system and beyond.

In addition to Psyche, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has recently detected a high-speed asteroid named 2009 UG heading towards Earth. This asteroid, with a width equivalent to an aircraft, is expected to make a close approach to our planet on September 30th. Although it will come relatively close, at a distance of 2.35 million kilometers, NASA reassures that it poses no threat to Earth.

Asteroid 2009 UG belongs to the Aten asteroid family and was first observed on October 16, 2009. After years of observation, it is now making its anticipated close approach. With a velocity of 32,418 kilometers per hour, this asteroid serves as another object of interest for NASA’s diligent tracking efforts.

According to NASA’s estimation, only asteroids larger than 492 feet are considered potentially hazardous. As asteroid 2009 UG falls below this threshold, it is not expected to pose any danger to our planet.

